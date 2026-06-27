Sunday on BBC One NI: From Politics to Puzzles and a Hearty Dose of Drama

Breakfast (06:00‑09:00)

Start your Sunday with the BBC’s morning news team offering a comprehensive look at the latest headlines, sport, business and weather. While it’s a reliable source for staying informed, the pacing can feel a bit rushed for those who prefer a more relaxed start.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (09:00‑10:00)

Laura Kuenssberg brings her sharp interviewing skills to the topics that dominate the political landscape. Her approach is direct and informative, though at times the segments feel a little too focused on the status quo.

Sunday Politics (10:00‑10:30)

Mark Carruthers tackles the week’s political developments with a no‑frills analysis. It’s a solid choice for viewers who want a quick, factual briefing without the fluff.

Prayer and Reflection from Kagyu Samye Ling Monastery (10:30‑11:00)

A contemplative segment featuring Tibetan Buddhist prayers. It offers a quiet break in the day, though it may not appeal to everyone’s tastes.

The Boss Baby (11:00‑12:30)

Our flagship film of the day. This family‑friendly comedy‑drama brings humour and heart to the screen, making it a dependable pick for a light‑hearted mid‑afternoon. The storyline is engaging, and the voice‑acting is top‑not‑ch. It remains one of the better options for those looking for something cheerful.

Bargain Hunt (12:30‑13:00)

Anita Manning leads a hunt for hidden treasures in Northern Ireland. The show’s charm lies in the interaction with local experts, though the pacing could feel a bit slow for viewers who prefer high‑energy programming.

BBC News (13:00‑13:10)

The latest national and international news. It’s a reliable filler to catch up on the day’s headlines; the presentation remains straightforward.

Weather for the Week Ahead (13:10‑13:15)

Detailed forecasts for the coming week. It’s useful for planning but not particularly engaging.

Songs of Praise: Faith across the Generations (13:15‑13:50)

Claire McCollum explores intergenerational faith. The segment is uplifting, though the focus on tradition may feel dated to some viewers.

Points of View (13:50‑14:05)

Opportunity for viewers to voice opinions on BBC programmes. The interactive element is a nice addition, though the format can be somewhat predictable.

Lifeline (14:05‑14:15)

Jeff Brazier appeals on behalf of the Katie Piper Foundation. The message is heartfelt, though the segment is quite brief.

Escape to the Country (14:15‑14:45)

Alistair Appleton helps a buyer find the perfect property in Guernsey. The show offers a pleasant escape, though its appeal hinges on the viewer’s interest in property hunting.

The Americas (14:45‑16:15)

Two episodes covering wildlife along the West Coast and Patagonia. The natural history footage is visually arresting, though the pacing may be slow for viewers seeking more drama.





Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (16:15‑18:05)

Musical adaptation of the beloved book. The production shines with clever choreography and a strong cast, making it a standout for fans of family‑friendly theatre.

BBC News (18:05‑18:20)

Another brief news update, offering a quick recap of the day’s events.

BBC Newsline (18:20‑18:30)

Local news from Northern Ireland. It’s a concise way to stay updated on regional affairs.

Countryfile (18:30‑19:30)

Charlotte Smith and Joe Crowley explore the 50th anniversary of the Viking Way. The show offers a pleasant mix of history and wildlife, appealing to nature lovers.

Celebrity Escape to the Country (19:30‑20:00)

Denise Nurse helps a TV star find a property near the Peak District. The drama is light and offers a glimpse into celebrity real estate.

Antiques Roadshow (20:00‑21:00)

Fiona Bruce explores treasures at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, from Seamus Heaney poetry to a historic motorcycle. The show is a reliable treat for history and antiques enthusiasts.

Death in Paradise (21:00‑22:00)

A crime drama set on a Caribbean island. The storyline is engaging, though the pace is somewhat predictable for seasoned fans.

BBC News and Weather (22:00‑22:25)

The combined news and weather briefing offers a concise wrap‑up of the day. It’s a dependable way to close the evening.

BBC Newsline (22:25‑22:30)

Another quick local news update.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (22:30‑00:20)

World War II comedy‑drama featuring a ragbag of agents. The show is entertaining but contains strong language and violent scenes, which may not suit all viewers.

Weather for the Week Ahead (00:20‑00:25)

Final weather update before the overnight news. It’s concise and useful for the next day’s planning.

BBC News (00:25‑06:00)

Rolling news coverage across the night. It’s the go‑to for staying informed on breaking stories when you’re awake.

Bottom line

Sunday on BBC One NI offers a balanced mix of news, family entertainment and cultural programming. Whether you’re after a quick news update or a full‑length drama, there’s something to keep you engaged throughout the day. Pick the shows that resonate with your interests and enjoy a thoughtfully curated viewing experience.