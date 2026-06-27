Sunday on BBC1 Scotland: Your Curated Guide to Politics, Drama, and Family Fun

It’s Sunday and the BBC lineup on Scotland’s flagship channel promises a mix of hard‑news, light‑family shows and a touch of the countryside. Below is a quick rundown with my take on what’s worth grabbing your remote for.

09:00‑09:30 – The Sunday Show

A politics‑heavy hour with Gary Robertson interviewing big names. The energy is reliable and the discussions stay focused. It’s a solid pick if you want a quick dive into current debates.

10:00‑10:30 – Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Laura’s interviews with key figures give a candid look at the forces shaping news. Her calm delivery makes the stories feel approachable, though the format can feel a bit predictable.

11:00‑12:30 – The Boss Baby

A family‑friendly animated film that blends humor with a light plot about a child’s new baby brother. The pacing is steady, and the soundtrack keeps the mood upbeat.

12:30‑13:00 – Landward

A quick 30‑minute recap of the Royal Highland Show. The show’s rural focus offers a gentle break from the heavier news earlier in the day.

16:15‑18:05 – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

A stage‑adapted musical that turns Dahl’s story into a vibrant, family‑friendly spectacle. The production values are high, and the music keeps viewers engaged.

21:00‑22:00 – The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

A wartime drama that mixes action with historical detail. The pacing is brisk and the language can be intense, so it’s best for viewers who don’t mind a more graphic narrative.

22:00‑22:25 – BBC News and Weather

A concise update on global and local headlines with weather alerts. The segment wraps up the day with a quick snapshot of what’s happening worldwide.

Bottom line: The lineup balances hard news with family‑friendly entertainment and a dash of rural charm. Pick the shows that match your mood, and enjoy a well‑rounded Sunday.