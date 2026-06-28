More4 Tuesday’s Must‑Watch Line‑up: Heir Hunters, B&B Battles & More

Heir Hunters: A Final Reunion That Keeps You Guessing

The latest episode of Heir Hunters brings an emotional reunion between an aunt and niece after thirty years apart and a chilling link to Whitechapel that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s one of More4’s most‑watched reality sagas, and the drama feels fresh even after many seasons.

Four in a Bed: B&B Showdown Sparking Rivalry

The next block features a heated competition among B&B hosts across the UK. From the cosy rooms of Hazel’s Roost to the rugged charm of a Scottish castle, the show mixes hospitality with a dash of playful rivalry. It’s a reliable source of light‑hearted drama that keeps the audience engaged.

Come Dine with Me: Culinary Competition with a Twist

The evening extends into a series of cooking battles hosted in Birmingham. From Malaysian fusion to vegan delights, each episode offers culinary variety and a touch of friendly competition. The show remains a solid choice for viewers who enjoy a mix of food and personality.

Ancient Egypt by Train with Alice Roberts: A Journey into the Past

For those keen on history, Alice Roberts takes viewers deep inside the Great Pyramid, revealing new insights on Khufu’s tomb. The episode is informative and visually engaging, offering a break from the reality drama.

Other Notable Picks

The lineup also includes the intriguing Ugly House to Lovely House, a quick dose of music with PopMaster TV, and the heart‑wrenching scenes of 999: On the Front Line. For medical drama enthusiasts, 24 Hours in A&E provides a realistic look at emergency care.

Bottom Line: Whether you’re in the mood for family drama, competitive hospitality, or historical intrigue, this Tuesday’s More4 lineup has something to keep you hooked.