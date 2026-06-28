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Tuesday TV on BBC One NI: Dive Into Breakfast, Fraud, Homes & Wimbledon – Your Must-See Guide

ByShockya Team

Jun 28, 2026

Tuesday TV on BBC One NI: Dive Into Breakfast, Fraud, Homes & Wimbledon – Your Must-See Guide

Here’s a rundown of the most compelling programmes on BBC One NI this Tuesday, with opinions to help you decide what to watch.

Breakfast – 05:00

Breakfast

The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team. Reliable for morning updates, but the familiar format can feel repetitive for those craving fresh angles.

Morning Live – 08:30

Morning Live

Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley keep the conversation flowing. The talk‑show style offers good advice, but sometimes drifts into predictable territory.

Fraud Squad – 09:45

Fraud Squad

A routine welfare check exposes fraud on a vast scale, and a Trading Standards investigation tracks a criminal selling illegal tobacco and dodging £15,000 in tax. Still entertaining, but the short 30‑minute slot limits depth.

Homes Under the Hammer – 10:15

Homes Under the Hammer

Jacqui explores Charles Dickens country in Kent, debating whether it’s a ‘Bleak House.’ The setting is charming, but the show’s focus might not appeal to all viewers.

Bargain Hunt – 11:15

Bargain Hunt

Natasha Raskin Sharp, with experts Richard Madley and Roo Irvine, tries her hand at cooperage. The 45‑minute episode is a classic treasure hunt, though it feels rushed for those who enjoy slower, more detailed explorations.

BBC News at One including BBC Newsline – 12:00

BBC News at One

The latest national and international news from the BBC. Straightforward coverage that holds up well for quick updates.

Wimbledon 2026 – 13:00

Wimbledon 2026

Live coverage of the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. A must‑watch for tennis fans; the broadcast remains a reliable highlight of the sporting season.

BBC News – 17:00

BBC News

Short news segment; holds up well for quick updates.

BBC Newsline – 17:30

BBC Newsline

Local news from across Northern Ireland with Tara Mills and Declan Harvey. Still informative but brief.

Marry Me – 21:40

Marry Me

A reality wedding show where a singer marries a stranger from the crowd. Holds up as light entertainment but follows a predictable pattern.

Weather for the Week Ahead – 23:25

Weather for the Week Ahead

A brief detailed forecast; useful but not a show.

BBC News – 23:30

BBC One joins the rolling news channel for a night of news. A standard closing for the day.

Bottom line: Whether you’re in the mood for solid news, a quick investigative bite, or the thrill of live tennis, BBC One NI’s Tuesday lineup offers something for every taste. Pick your favorite start time and enjoy a well‑balanced TV experience.

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By Shockya Team