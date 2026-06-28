Tuesday TV on BBC One NI: Dive Into Breakfast, Fraud, Homes & Wimbledon – Your Must-See Guide
Here’s a rundown of the most compelling programmes on BBC One NI this Tuesday, with opinions to help you decide what to watch.
Breakfast – 05:00
The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team. Reliable for morning updates, but the familiar format can feel repetitive for those craving fresh angles.
Morning Live – 08:30
Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley keep the conversation flowing. The talk‑show style offers good advice, but sometimes drifts into predictable territory.
Fraud Squad – 09:45
A routine welfare check exposes fraud on a vast scale, and a Trading Standards investigation tracks a criminal selling illegal tobacco and dodging £15,000 in tax. Still entertaining, but the short 30‑minute slot limits depth.
Homes Under the Hammer – 10:15
Jacqui explores Charles Dickens country in Kent, debating whether it’s a ‘Bleak House.’ The setting is charming, but the show’s focus might not appeal to all viewers.
Bargain Hunt – 11:15
Natasha Raskin Sharp, with experts Richard Madley and Roo Irvine, tries her hand at cooperage. The 45‑minute episode is a classic treasure hunt, though it feels rushed for those who enjoy slower, more detailed explorations.
BBC News at One including BBC Newsline – 12:00
The latest national and international news from the BBC. Straightforward coverage that holds up well for quick updates.
Wimbledon 2026 – 13:00
Live coverage of the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. A must‑watch for tennis fans; the broadcast remains a reliable highlight of the sporting season.
BBC News – 17:00
Short news segment; holds up well for quick updates.
BBC Newsline – 17:30
Local news from across Northern Ireland with Tara Mills and Declan Harvey. Still informative but brief.
Marry Me – 21:40
A reality wedding show where a singer marries a stranger from the crowd. Holds up as light entertainment but follows a predictable pattern.
Weather for the Week Ahead – 23:25
A brief detailed forecast; useful but not a show.
BBC News – 23:30
BBC One joins the rolling news channel for a night of news. A standard closing for the day.
Bottom line: Whether you’re in the mood for solid news, a quick investigative bite, or the thrill of live tennis, BBC One NI’s Tuesday lineup offers something for every taste. Pick your favorite start time and enjoy a well‑balanced TV experience.