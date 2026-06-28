Tuesday TV on BBC One NI: Dive Into Breakfast, Fraud, Homes & Wimbledon – Your Must-See Guide

Here’s a rundown of the most compelling programmes on BBC One NI this Tuesday, with opinions to help you decide what to watch.

Breakfast – 05:00

The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team. Reliable for morning updates, but the familiar format can feel repetitive for those craving fresh angles.

Morning Live – 08:30

Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley keep the conversation flowing. The talk‑show style offers good advice, but sometimes drifts into predictable territory.

Fraud Squad – 09:45

A routine welfare check exposes fraud on a vast scale, and a Trading Standards investigation tracks a criminal selling illegal tobacco and dodging £15,000 in tax. Still entertaining, but the short 30‑minute slot limits depth.

Homes Under the Hammer – 10:15

Jacqui explores Charles Dickens country in Kent, debating whether it’s a ‘Bleak House.’ The setting is charming, but the show’s focus might not appeal to all viewers.

Bargain Hunt – 11:15

Natasha Raskin Sharp, with experts Richard Madley and Roo Irvine, tries her hand at cooperage. The 45‑minute episode is a classic treasure hunt, though it feels rushed for those who enjoy slower, more detailed explorations.

BBC News at One including BBC Newsline – 12:00

The latest national and international news from the BBC. Straightforward coverage that holds up well for quick updates.

Wimbledon 2026 – 13:00

Live coverage of the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. A must‑watch for tennis fans; the broadcast remains a reliable highlight of the sporting season.

BBC News – 17:00

Short news segment; holds up well for quick updates.

BBC Newsline – 17:30

Local news from across Northern Ireland with Tara Mills and Declan Harvey. Still informative but brief.

Marry Me – 21:40

A reality wedding show where a singer marries a stranger from the crowd. Holds up as light entertainment but follows a predictable pattern.

Weather for the Week Ahead – 23:25

A brief detailed forecast; useful but not a show.

BBC News – 23:30

BBC One joins the rolling news channel for a night of news. A standard closing for the day.

Bottom line: Whether you’re in the mood for solid news, a quick investigative bite, or the thrill of live tennis, BBC One NI’s Tuesday lineup offers something for every taste. Pick your favorite start time and enjoy a well‑balanced TV experience.