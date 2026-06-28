The True Crime Xtra Tuesday: From Heiress Kidnapping to Judge Judy Showdowns – Your Must‑Watch Lineup

If you’re hunting for that edge of suspense without the filler, Tuesday on True Crime Xtra is a powerhouse. From a 1969 kidnap‑murder that rattled the elite to a modern dating‑app homicide, the channel’s schedule keeps the investigative spirit alive.

UK Crime Files: Kidnap and Murder of an Heiress – 09:00–09:55 BST

Jackie Malton digs into the twisted tale of Muriel McKay’s kidnapping, a case that was mistakenly seen as Rupert Murdoch’s wife. Two brothers were convicted, and the story still resonates because of the layers of misidentification and high‑profile drama. It’s one of the better options for viewers who want a deep dive into historical crime.

UK Crime Files: Dating App Murder – 09:55–11:00 BST

Donal MacIntyre meets former DI Simon Shuttleworth to unravel how Leicester Police closed in on Timothy Smith’s murderers. The narrative shows how modern technology can aid or mislead investigations, and it still entertains with real‑world detective work.

Secrets of a Murder Detective – 11:00–12:00 BST

Inspector Steve Keogh takes viewers through the 2015 murders of actress Sian Blake and her two sons. The case’s complexity—hidden motives, tangled relationships—offers a reliable look at how a seasoned detective pieces together a chaotic scene.

Medical Detectives – 12:00–13:00 BST

A series of short‑form forensic tales, each episode tackles a different murder mystery. From a shop‑lifted body to a gunman at a plant, the show keeps the forensic science edge fresh and the stories crisp.

UK Crime Files: The Plumstead Ripper – 13:00–14:00 BST

Malton examines the murders of Rachel Nickell and Samantha Bissett, exposing how Colin Stagg was wrongly imprisoned before Robert Napper’s conviction. The case is a heavy‑weight reminder of the justice system’s fallibility and the relentless pursuit of truth.

Judge Judy – 18:00–22:40 BST

The courtroom drama continues with 25‑minute episodes featuring real disputes—from contractor disputes to pet‑ownership battles. While the format is shorter, the confrontations hold up well, giving you a slice of real legal drama without long‑running series.

Bottom Line

Tuesday on True Crime Xtra delivers a rich mix of historical and modern crime narratives, paired with courtroom sharpness that keeps the channel fresh. Whether you’re after deep investigative storytelling or quick, legal punch‑lines, the lineup has something that holds up well for any crime enthusiast.

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