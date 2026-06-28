Magnum, P.I. and the Weekend Showdown: ITV4’s Tuesday TV Line‑Up

Dive into ITV4’s Tuesday lineup featuring the iconic Magnum, P.I., the daring Protectors, and the electric BattleBots. Pick your favourite for a night of action, mystery, and thrill.

Magnum, P.I. – Classic US detective drama

A wily detective from sunny Hawaii solves crimes with a sharp mind and a calm demeanor. Season 3 episodes 20 to 22 bring fresh twists to the familiar formula.

Opinion: The show’s enduring charm lies in its blend of lighthearted humor and solid storytelling. While the pacing feels familiar, the character chemistry keeps it engaging.

The Protectors – European crime‑fighting adventure

A team of European specialists help a movie director recover stolen film footage in episode 24 of season 2. The blend of action and investigative work makes for a compelling watch.

Opinion: The series balances suspense with a touch of humor, offering a fresh take on the crime‑fighting genre.

The Saint – Stylish British crime‑fighter

Simon’s adventures in episode 15 of season 5 involve a prime minister’s life and a high‑speed rivalry. Classic intrigue meets modern flair.

Opinion: The show’s blend of suave style and gritty plots keeps the pacing brisk and keeps viewers hooked.

BattleBots – Robot combat spectacle

The first Sin City Slugfest concludes with a single bot surviving to move on to the Golden Bolt tournament. The electric atmosphere is intense.

Opinion: BattleBots delivers high‑energy action, though the storyline can feel repetitive. Still, the battles are a visual treat.

Bottom line: ITV4 offers a balanced mix of detective drama, crime‑fighting adventure, and high‑octane robot battles this Tuesday. Whether you’re into classic storytelling or adrenaline‑filled action, there’s something that will keep you glued to the screen.