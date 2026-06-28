Quest Tuesday: From Salvage Hunters to Outback Truckers – A Curated Line‑up

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – A Quest for Hidden Gems

Start at 06:00 BST. Ashleigh and Ted bring their expertise to restoring iconic items; a 1967 James Bond poster and a peculiar hardwood globe. The blend of paper conservation and metal work keeps the show grounded in craftsmanship. I find the episode still entertaining, offering a glimpse into the meticulous world of restoration.

Outback Truckers – Heavy Haul in the Red Centre

From 11:00 to 12:00 BST, Jack Macrae and Mike Elliott navigate extreme weather while moving massive houses and trucks. The show delivers a raw look at the Australian outback’s logistical challenges. It’s one of the better options for viewers who appreciate real‑world adventure without excessive drama.

Aussie Gold Hunters – Treasure Tactics Down Under

At 09:00 BST, Kellie, Henri, and the Dirt Dogs search for nuggets across vast salt lakes and remote towns. The series balances the thrill of potential finds with the reality of environmental risks. It holds up well as a light‑hearted exploration of mining culture.

Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – Quirky Buys and Unexpected Bites

13:00 BST, Johnny Vegas ventures into a Staffordshire buying trip, acquiring a Beatles fan portrait and a wasps’ nest. The mix of humor and genuine antique discoveries keeps the episode engaging. The show remains enjoyable for those who enjoy a mix of comedy and curiosity.

Shed And Buried – Motorbike Treasure Hunts

Starting 13:30 BST, Henry and Sam explore shed after shed across England. The focus on rare bikes and collectibles adds depth to the antique genre. I find the segment reliable for collectors looking for behind‑the‑scenes insights.

The Repair Shop – Restoring Family Heirlooms

21:00 BST, Will, Brenton, and Dom tackle damaged items ranging from insects‑infested tables to bronze statues. The show’s meticulous approach to repair showcases skillful craftsmanship. It remains a heartwarming showcase of restoring sentimental value.

How Do They Do It? – Behind The Scenes of Everyday Wonders

22:00 BST, this series dives into the creation of canvases, stinky tofu, and more. The episode showcases how everyday items are crafted with care. The content offers a reliable insight into the artistry behind daily objects.

Bottom Line: Quest’s Tuesday lineup blends restoration, adventure, and quirky antique hunts, offering a balanced mix of real‑world drama and light‑hearted exploration. Whether you’re a collector, a thrill‑seeker, or just curious, there’s something to keep you hooked.