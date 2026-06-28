Tuesday’s Sharp Shots: ‘Any Gun Can Play’ & the Rest You Shouldn’t Miss

TUESDAY’S SHARP SHOTS
We don’t have a confirmed Tuesday schedule from the source, so the following picks are based on the best‑selling shows that appear on the channel’s weekly programming. If you’re looking for a day‑long dose of action, these titles are worth a look.
1. Any Gun Can Play
A 1967 western that throws you into a high‑stakes chase for a train’s stolen gold. With Edd Byrnes at the helm, the film balances gunplay and suspense.
Opinion: The pacing is steady and the shoot‑out scenes feel fresh, making it a solid pick if you crave classic Western tension.
2. Good News on GREAT! Extra
Short, uplifting segments that highlight positive stories from the UK and beyond.
Opinion: A gentle break from high‑octane action; it offers a nice mental reset.
3. Raid On Entebbe
Based on a real 1976 hostage rescue, the film pits commandos against Ugandan forces in a tense showdown.
Opinion: The historical backdrop adds weight, and the action sequences are well choreographed.
4. Firequake
A 2014 sci‑fi thriller about an explosive energy source threatening Earth’s crust.
Opinion: The premise is intriguing, though the plot sometimes feels rushed.
5. Safe
Jason Statham leads a high‑octane underworld thriller set in New York.
Opinion: Statham’s presence keeps the energy high, but the storyline follows a familiar pattern.
Bottom line: While the exact Tuesday lineup remains uncertain, these shows from the channel’s roster represent a balanced mix of classic and contemporary action, news, and thrillers that can keep you entertained.