Tuesday’s Sharp Shots: ‘Any Gun Can Play’ & the Rest You Shouldn’t Miss

TUESDAY’S SHARP SHOTS

We don’t have a confirmed Tuesday schedule from the source, so the following picks are based on the best‑selling shows that appear on the channel’s weekly programming. If you’re looking for a day‑long dose of action, these titles are worth a look.

1. Any Gun Can Play

A 1967 western that throws you into a high‑stakes chase for a train’s stolen gold. With Edd Byrnes at the helm, the film balances gunplay and suspense.

Opinion: The pacing is steady and the shoot‑out scenes feel fresh, making it a solid pick if you crave classic Western tension.

2. Good News on GREAT! Extra

Short, uplifting segments that highlight positive stories from the UK and beyond.

Opinion: A gentle break from high‑octane action; it offers a nice mental reset.

3. Raid On Entebbe

Based on a real 1976 hostage rescue, the film pits commandos against Ugandan forces in a tense showdown.

Opinion: The historical backdrop adds weight, and the action sequences are well choreographed.

4. Firequake

A 2014 sci‑fi thriller about an explosive energy source threatening Earth’s crust.

Opinion: The premise is intriguing, though the plot sometimes feels rushed.

5. Safe

Jason Statham leads a high‑octane underworld thriller set in New York.

Opinion: Statham’s presence keeps the energy high, but the storyline follows a familiar pattern.

Bottom line: While the exact Tuesday lineup remains uncertain, these shows from the channel’s roster represent a balanced mix of classic and contemporary action, news, and thrillers that can keep you entertained.