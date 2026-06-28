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Tuesday’s Sharp Shots: ‘Any Gun Can Play’ & the Rest You Shouldn’t Miss

ByShockya Team

Jun 28, 2026

TUESDAY’S SHARP SHOTS

We don’t have a confirmed Tuesday schedule from the source, so the following picks are based on the best‑selling shows that appear on the channel’s weekly programming. If you’re looking for a day‑long dose of action, these titles are worth a look.

1. Any Gun Can Play

Any Gun Can Play

A 1967 western that throws you into a high‑stakes chase for a train’s stolen gold. With Edd Byrnes at the helm, the film balances gunplay and suspense.

Opinion: The pacing is steady and the shoot‑out scenes feel fresh, making it a solid pick if you crave classic Western tension.

2. Good News on GREAT! Extra

Good News on GREAT! Extra

Short, uplifting segments that highlight positive stories from the UK and beyond.

Opinion: A gentle break from high‑octane action; it offers a nice mental reset.

3. Raid On Entebbe

Raid On Entebbe

Based on a real 1976 hostage rescue, the film pits commandos against Ugandan forces in a tense showdown.

Opinion: The historical backdrop adds weight, and the action sequences are well choreographed.

4. Firequake

Firequake

A 2014 sci‑fi thriller about an explosive energy source threatening Earth’s crust.

Opinion: The premise is intriguing, though the plot sometimes feels rushed.

5. Safe

Safe

Jason Statham leads a high‑octane underworld thriller set in New York.

Opinion: Statham’s presence keeps the energy high, but the storyline follows a familiar pattern.

Bottom line: While the exact Tuesday lineup remains uncertain, these shows from the channel’s roster represent a balanced mix of classic and contemporary action, news, and thrillers that can keep you entertained.

By Shockya Team