BBC Four on Tuesday: Quiz Battles, Classic Sitcoms, and Historical Musings

If you’re looking for something on BBC Four this Tuesday, here’s a rough map of the kinds of programmes you might find – from brain‑teasing quizzes to a dash of classic British comedy and a touch of history.

Quiz Show Royalty – University Challenge

The last of the quarter‑finals is always a good bet for a sharp mind. Jeremy Paxman keeps the pressure on, and the stakes feel higher with the final showdown looming. It’s still entertaining for anyone who enjoys academic banter.

Only Connect – The Puzzle of Connections

Three PhD students face a team of board‑game strategists. The show’s format, linking seemingly unrelated topics, keeps viewers on their toes and is one of the better options for quiz lovers.

Keeping Up Appearances – The Subtle Satire of Etiquette

A classic sitcom about Hyacinth’s obsession with propriety. The country cottage episode throws a wrench into her plans, and the humour still holds up well for fans of dry British comedy.

One Foot in the Grave – A Little More Life’s‑like

Margaret’s adventures in theatre and the mishaps that follow give this classic a light, reliable feel that’s worth a quick watch.

Dave Allen – A Touch of Irish Wit

Whether it’s the anthology of his finest material or a reflective look at his career, Dave Allen’s sharp observations keep the audience laughing and thinking.

Historical Highlights – The American Revolution & London Tales

Documentaries that explore the 18th‑century war and London’s survival during the 17th century. These are reliable windows into the past, especially for history buffs.

Bottom line: Even without a Tuesday schedule in hand, BBC Four’s lineup of quizzes, sitcoms, and documentaries offers plenty of options to keep you engaged.