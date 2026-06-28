U&Drama Tuesday: Classic EastEnders, The Bill & Hidden Gems

Tonight on U&Drama, a lineup of beloved classics and fresh mysteries await. From the gritty streets of EastEnders to the police procedural of The Bill, and quirky dramas, here’s what you shouldn’t miss.

#1 Classic EastEnders – The Square’s Shocking Drama

The latest episode (S27 Ep132) sees Max making a heartbreaking choice that forces Stacey to question her future, while Tamwar’s date with Afia is full of surprises. The show still holds up well, delivering the emotional stakes and community drama that made it iconic.

Opinion: If you crave raw, relatable drama, EastEnders still offers the kind of character‑driven tension that keeps you glued.

#2 The Bill – Police Procedural with a Twist

Episode S19 Ep24 dives into a murder investigation with a focus on a lapdancer’s death. The narrative is still entertaining, with sharp dialogue and a solid cast that keeps the tension alive.

Opinion: The Bill may not be fresh, but its classic procedural format remains reliable for viewers looking for structured mystery.

#3 Classic Holby City – Medical Drama Meets Crime

S8 Ep2 sees Lola’s daughter Cleo involved in a car crash, while Dean’s determination to prove his worth adds a compelling subplot. The episode blends medical drama with street‑level crime, keeping the pace brisk.

Opinion: Holby City offers a balanced mix of medical intrigue and personal stories that still resonate with audiences.

#4 Classic Casualty – A Familiar Medical Thriller

In S26 Ep34, Sam awaits the outcome of a GMC hearing, while an old friend returns to give evidence. The episode offers a familiar yet satisfying medical drama rhythm.

Opinion: Casualty remains a dependable pick for viewers who enjoy medical stories with a touch of suspense.

#5 Tenko – Wartime Drama with a Modern Edge

S2 Ep9 explores women fighting to survive as prisoners of war during World War II. The reveal of Rose’s betrayer adds a gripping twist.

Opinion: Tenko’s blend of historical context and personal conflict holds up well for those interested in period drama.

#6 Lovejoy – Quirky Drama in the Scottish Highlands

S3 Ep12 takes Lovejoy to a Gothic house in Scotland, bringing him closer to Lady Jane. The episode delivers charming humor and a light‑hearted plot.

Opinion: Lovejoy offers a pleasant diversion with its quirky tone and engaging characters.

#7 New Tricks – Mystery With a Familiar Face

S11 Ep7 sees a Turkish barmaid’s arrest reopen a cold case involving suspected arson. The series maintains its reliable mystery format.

Opinion: New Tricks remains a solid choice for fans of procedural storytelling.

#8 Silent Witness – Feature‑Length Mystery

S16 Ep2 presents a nail‑biting case involving two young women shot dead in a basement. The drama keeps viewers on edge.

Opinion: Silent Witness delivers a gripping narrative that keeps you invested.

#9 Last of the Summer Wine – Endearing Sitcom

Episodes S25 Ep6‑8 follow Clegg, Truly and Billy as they tackle quirky adventures, from curing an ailing friend to bringing a life‑size gorilla home. The sitcom’s charm remains undiminished.

Opinion: The show offers a warm, light‑hearted retreat for those craving nostalgia.

#10 ‘Allo ‘Allo! – Classic Wartime Farce

Episodes S4 Ep5‑6 and S5 Ep1 showcase the series’ farcical wartime humor, from sausages hiding paintings to a hen’s rescue plot. The comedy remains reliable for fans of light‑hearted satire.

Opinion: ‘Allo ‘Allo! delivers a dose of classic comedy that still feels fresh.

Bottom line: U&Drama’s Tuesday lineup offers a blend of classic drama, mystery and light entertainment. Whether you’re after deep character arcs or a quick laugh, there’s something to suit every mood.