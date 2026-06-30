ITV’s Wednesday Line‑Up: From Morning Debate to World Cup Showdown – What to Watch

If you’re looking for a solid Wednesday evening, ITV’s schedule has you covered. From talk‑show staples to a World Cup thriller, the channel offers something for every taste.

Morning Momentum

Good Morning Britain – News, current affairs and lively debate. The flagship breakfast show starts at 05:00 GMT and sets the tone for the day. It’s reliable for those who want a quick, thorough briefing.

Your first stop – a well‑balanced mix of hard facts and engaging discussion.

Opinion: It holds up well as a dependable news source, even when the headlines get tough.

Mid‑Morning Mix

Lorraine – Entertainment, discussion and showbiz glamour. A light‑hearted segment from 08:30 to 09:00.

Opinion: Great for a quick dose of celebrity gossip without heavy drama.

This Morning – Magazine show with news, competitions and cookery. 09:00–11:30 offers a balanced mix of lifestyle and current events.

Opinion: Holds up well as a light, informative pre‑afternoon staple.

Talk‑Show Noon

Loose Women – Discussion on current affairs and celebrity gossip. 11:30–12:45.

Opinion: Provides a reliable platform for candid conversation.

Mid‑Day News

ITV Lunchtime News – 12:45–13:05.

Opinion: Quick, trustworthy updates for those on the go.

Afternoon Features

ITV News London – 13:05–13:15.

Opinion: Focus on local stories, a reliable source for Londoners.

Dickinson’s Real Deal – 13:15–14:15. A light‑hearted property showcase in Newcastle.

Opinion: Holds up as a fun, low‑intensity option.

Deal or No Deal – 14:15–15:15. Jane faces the Banker in this classic game‑show.

Opinion: A familiar format that offers a reliable dose of tension.

Twilight Quiz

Tipping Point – 15:15–16:15. Ben Shephard hosts a quiz against a giant machine.

Opinion: A dependable brain‑teaser for evening viewers.

The Chase – 16:15–17:15. Brad Walsh hosts teams of celebrities against a Chaser.

Opinion: Keeps the audience engaged, a reliable quiz show.

Evening Highlights

ITV Evening News – 17:45–18:15.

Opinion: A solid source for national and international updates.

Emmerdale – 18:15–18:45. The latest village drama continues.

Opinion: Holds up well for fans of long‑running soap narratives.

Coronation Street – 18:45–19:15. Classic Manchester drama unfolds.

Opinion: A reliable staple for those craving familiar storylines.

World Cup Climax

FIFA WC2026: Belgium v Senegal – 19:15–22:35. Live coverage of the round‑of‑32 match.

Opinion: A major event that keeps the channel’s audience engaged for several hours.

Late‑Night Games

Password – 22:35–23:10. Stephen Mangan hosts with Daisy May Cooper and Alan Carr.

Opinion: Holds up as a light, word‑based challenge for late‑night viewers.

Shop on TV – 23:10–02:00. Teleshopping segment.

The Chase – 02:00–02:50. A repeat of the earlier quiz.

Unwind with ITV – 02:50–04:05. Designed to calm the mind.

Opinion: A dependable way to wind down after a busy day.

Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Best Battles – 04:05–04:35 and 04:35–05:00. Two special episodes revisiting iconic battles.

Opinion: Offers a reliable look back at memorable moments.

Return to the Anchor

Good Morning Britain – 05:00–08:30. The day ends with the familiar morning debate.

Opinion: A solid wrap‑up for the day, maintaining consistency.

Bottom line: ITV’s Wednesday schedule offers a balanced mix of news, entertainment, quiz shows and a marquee sports event. Whether you’re looking for quick updates, light‑hearted banter or an adrenaline‑filled match, the channel has a reliable option for every mood.