Mid‑Week Binge: True Crime Xtra’s Gripping Picks for Wednesday

If you’re craving a day full of investigative drama, the Wednesday schedule on True Crime Xtra delivers a mix of real‑world cases, forensic mysteries, and courtroom drama. Below is a guide to the most compelling programmes, with a dash of opinion to help you decide your viewing order.

The Case of the Plumstead Ripper – 09:00–09:55

Jackie Malton unravels the infamous murders of Rachel Nickell and Samantha Bissett, exposing how an innocent man was wrongfully imprisoned before the real killer, Robert Napper, was convicted. The documentary’s meticulous re‑examination of evidence keeps the tension high, and the final revelations make it one of the day’s better options.

Murder: Smoke and Lies – 09:55–10:45

With a description that simply reads “TBD,” this episode promises an untold story of deception and intrigue. While the lack of detail leaves some uncertainty, the episode is expected to follow the same production quality as its predecessor, making it a reliable speculative watch.

Secrets of a Murder Detective – 11:00–12:00

Detective Inspector Steve Keogh leads the investigation into the 2013 murder of Champion Ganda. The narrative is tight and the investigative angles are well‑crafted, offering a solid, if not sensational, viewing experience.

Medical Detectives (Series of Episodes) – 12:00–13:30

From a toxic mould expert to forensic phone‑tracking, each half‑hour segment tackles a unique case. The show’s rapid pacing keeps the audience engaged, and the variety of mysteries ensures there’s always something fresh to discover.

Judge Judy – 19:00–21:00

Late‑night courtroom drama featuring a judge who cuts through emotional chaos to get to the heart of the matter. The series clips offer a reliable look at everyday disputes, providing a satisfying wrap‑up to the day’s intense content.

Bottom Line

With a blend of real‑life investigations and dramatized court cases, Wednesday’s True Crime Xtra schedule offers a solid lineup for fans of the genre. Start with the Plumstead Ripper for a gripping opening, then move through forensic sleuthing before closing with Judge Judy’s courtroom finales.