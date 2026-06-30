Midweek ITV3: Soap, Suspense, and Classic Charm

It’s Wednesday again, and ITV3 is pulling out its most beloved classics, head‑lining crime dramas that feel as fresh as a Sunday morning, and a few lighter moments to keep you grounded. Below is the fastest route to the best of what the channel has to offer today.

Classic Soap Corner

6:35 – Classic Emmerdale

Jo bares her soul to Katie and admits she wants to sever ties with Andy, but can’t face leaving Sarah. Nicola attempts to inspire the choir and Brenda receives a surprise visit. The episode, S3 Ep5, is a solid 30‑minute slice of village life that will keep you glued to the screen.

Opinion: The drama stays true to the long‑running series’ roots, offering a steady stream of interpersonal conflict that feels both familiar and fresh. The pacing is brisk, making it a reliable pick for those who love classic soap storytelling.

7:05 – Classic Emmerdale (second episode)

David tries to tempt Nicola back into conspiring to sell the church. The episode explores Jo’s conflicting emotions and Rodney advises Marlon to broaden his horizons. It’s another 30‑minute chapter that keeps the village’s gossip alive.

Opinion: The narrative tension is subtle but effective, with the show’s signature blend of domestic conflict and community intrigue. It’s a good pick if you’re looking for a comforting, familiar storyline.

8:05 – Classic Coronation Street

Carla struggles to handle the situation when she and Tony visit a dazed Maria, while a dishevelled and hungry Rosie cuts a lonely figure in an attic away from the Street. The 35‑minute episode (S3 Ep?) delivers familiar characters in a slightly darker mood.

Opinion: The episode offers a quiet, contemplative look at the Street’s residents, keeping the classic vibe alive without the usual melodrama.

8:40 – Classic Coronation Street (second episode)

Rosie urges her captor to let her go, while at the Websters’, Sophie reveals the truth about the postcard. Tony watches Carla break down at the spot where Liam died. Another 30‑minute chapter that deepens existing arcs.

Opinion: The show’s subtle character development shines here, making it a compelling watch for fans of the long‑running series.

Crime & Mystery

9:10 – A Touch of Frost

No Refuge: Detective drama series. After four robberies in four days at the same house, Frost comes up with a surprising arrest as a result of lateral thinking. S3 Ep4 (2:10 hrs).

Opinion: Frost’s methodical approach and the layered mystery keep viewers engaged for the full two hours. It’s a reliable choice for crime‑drama lovers.

11:20 – Heartbeat

The Seven Year Itch: Police drama evoking the mood of the swinging ‘60s in a peaceful countryside setting. S9 Ep16 (1:05 hrs).

Opinion: The nostalgic tone and charming rural backdrop make this episode a pleasant, low‑pressure viewing experience.

12:25 – Heartbeat (second episode)

Weight of Evidence: An assault case threatens to divide Mike and Jackie as Greengrass hopes to fleece people with a new investment. S9 Ep16 (1:05 hrs).

Opinion: The episode’s tension is palpable, with a good balance of personal conflict and investigative work.

13:30 – Midsomer Murders

Breaking the Chain: DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson are drawn into a ruthlessly competitive world of bloodshed. S18 Ep3 (2:05 hrs).

Opinion: This classic Midsomer mystery delivers the expected blend of quirky characters and dark undercurrents, making it a solid pick for fans of the series.

15:35 – Classic Emmerdale

Donna assures Ross she will tell Marlon that the marriage is over, but finds it difficult to break the news. Laurel tries to persuade a nervous Gennie to rejoin the choir. 30‑minute episode.

Opinion: The episode’s focus on interpersonal drama is a nice change of pace from the earlier plot arcs.

16:40 – Classic Coronation Street

Rosie hurls abuse at her captor when her hopes of freedom are dashed. Meanwhile, Maria’s parents arrive from Cyprus and Tony grows increasingly irritated by Carla’s grief. 35‑minute episode.

Opinion: The episode maintains the show’s signature mix of family dynamics and community drama.

17:15 – Classic Coronation Street (second episode)

Fiz grows tired of John’s frequent trips to feed his gran’s cat, and Rosie makes a bid to escape from the attic. 35‑minute episode.

Opinion: The storyline is a bit quieter, offering a more subdued viewing experience.

17:50 – Heartbeat (third episode)

For Art’s Sake: Police drama evoking the mood of the swinging ‘60s in a peaceful countryside setting. 1:05 hrs.

Opinion: The episode provides another slice of nostalgic policing, reinforcing the series’ charm.

18:55 – Heartbeat (fourth episode)

A Shot in the Dark: Jackie fights for the truth when a young trespasser is shot. 1:05 hrs.

Opinion: The episode’s investigative focus makes it a gripping watch for those who enjoy police procedurals.

20:00 – Midsomer Murders (second episode)

The Debt of Lies: When the latest resident of a police retirement community is found dead, the tight‑knit group regard a murder on their doorstep as both an affront and a challenge. S23 Ep2 (2:00 hrs).

Opinion: The episode delivers a classic mystery with a tight, well‑coordinated plot.

22:00 – Law and Order: UK

Haunted: A petty criminal makes a death‑bed confession about murdering a teenage girl. Ronnie re‑opens a 14‑year‑old case he was involved in during his drinking days. S6 Ep3 (1:00 hrs).

Opinion: The episode’s gritty realism offers a different texture to the crime lineup.

23:00 – Law and Order: UK (second episode)

Trial: The murder of a janitor is carried out with such precision that the only evidence the killer leaves is designed to lead the detectives down a series of false trails. S6 Ep4 (50 minutes).

Opinion: The investigative angle is compelling, with a strong focus on procedural detail.

23:50 – A Touch of Frost

Mind Games: DI Frost must deal with a desperate mother and solve a 20‑year‑old missing persons case following the discovery of a teenage girl’s remains. S13 Ep3 (2:05 hrs).

Opinion: The episode’s long runtime is well justified by the layered mystery and character depth.

Light & Leisure

01:55 – George and Mildred

The Unkindest Cut of All: George is ordered to watch his table manners when Mildred’s sister comes round for dinner. S2 Ep4 (25 mins).

Opinion: The sitcom’s comedic timing remains solid even in later seasons.

02:20 – Unwind with ITV

Your daily escape designed to calm the mind and encourage relaxation and reflection. 10‑minute segment.

Opinion: A gentle break from drama, ideal for winding down.

02:30 – Teleshopping

Shopping from home. (3:30 hrs).

Opinion: Not a scripted show, but offers a quirky slice of daytime TV.

06:00 – George and Mildred (second episode)

Life with Father: George takes his father to an old folks’ home, but the next day is worse when Mildred finds two unwelcome guests. S3 Ep6 (35 mins).

Opinion: The episode continues the series’ light‑hearted take on domestic life.

06:35 – George and Mildred (third episode)

Just the Job: George finally finds his vocation, but it may make him unpopular. S4 Ep1 (30 mins).

Opinion: The episode’s humor is a pleasant escape from the heavier dramas.

Bottom line

ITV3’s Wednesday lineup offers a solid mix of classic soaps, gripping crime dramas, and light‑hearted sitcoms. For fans of familiar storylines, the Emmerdale and Coronation Street blocks are reliable. The crime series provide a satisfying dose of mystery, while the lighter fare gives you a breather. Whatever your mood, there’s a show that fits.