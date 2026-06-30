Legend TV Wednesday: Unmissable Action, Sci‑Fi and Classic Adventures

Looking for something to fill your Wednesday nights? Legend TV has a solid lineup of action, science‑fiction and classic adventure shows that promise to keep you entertained. Here’s the rundown, plus a quick opinion on each pick.

05:30 – 08:00 |

Walker, Texas Ranger

Chuck Norris fights crime and helps the community as the eponymous Walker. S1, Ep6/28.

It’s a classic action‑hero format that keeps the pacing brisk. If you’re into familiar, straightforward heroics, this episode will still entertain.

08:00 – 09:00 |

T.J. Hooker

An ex-cop kidnaps Hooker’s daughter, vowing not to release her until he’s told the whereabouts of his own family, who have been relocated by the FBI. S5, Ep1.

The thriller takes a personal turn, adding stakes beyond the usual cop drama. It’s a solid pick for those who like a dash of mystery.

09:00 – 10:00 |

Babylon 5

Sinclair’s past catches up with him when Earthforce officials arrive to assess his loyalty. Meanwhile, Lennier takes an interest in Garibaldi’s efforts to reassemble a motorcycle. S1, Ep16.

The science‑fiction drama offers deep world‑building and character nuance. It remains a reliable choice for fans of longer arcs.

10:00 – 11:50 |

Asteroid‑A‑Geddon

Disaster drama. When a global scientific summit fails to stop an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, a young tech genius assembles her own team of specialists to stop the impending disaster. (2020)

It’s a high‑concept thriller that showcases a contemporary take on apocalyptic storytelling. A decent watch for those who enjoy urgent stakes.

11:50 – 12:50 |

Legend Lowdown

Take a look at all the latest movies and series coming your way this month!

Short recap segment; useful for staying up to date with upcoming releases.

12:00 – 14:00 |

The Vengeance of She

Fantasy adventure with Olga Schoberova. A woman plagued by hallucinatory voices is drawn by a mysterious force into a plot to return the tyrannical ruler of an ancient city to everlasting life. (1968)

Classic fantasy that may feel dated, but its visual style remains a curiosity for genre aficionados.

14:00 – 15:50 |

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad

Swashbuckling fantasy adventure. The legendary Sinbad battles a series of mythical monsters in his quest to find the egg of a giant bird and save a beautiful princess from an evil wizard. (1958)

It’s a campy adventure that offers a nostalgic feel for lovers of low‑budget fantasy.

15:50 – 16:50 |

Legend LowdownLegend Lowdown

Take a look at all the latest movies and series coming your way this month!

Another quick recap; handy for checking the lineup.

16:00 – 17:00 |

Star Trek – The Original Series

Kirk and Spock search for a way to avert tragedy on two fronts when McCoy discovers he has only a year to live and an asteroid jeopardises a Federation planet. S3, Ep8/24.

Classic space‑opera that remains a reliable choice for fans of early sci‑fi.

17:00 – 18:00 |

The Six Million Dollar Man

Jaime is on hand to rescue Steve from an attack by Bigfoot. Lindsay Wagner guest stars. S5, Ep2.

Fun mix of action and humor; stays entertaining for fans of 70s action.

18:00 – 19:00 |

Babylon 5

A Minbari war cruiser arrives at the station to display the body of a recently killed war hero, and things become strained when the soldier’s body is stolen. S1, Ep17.

Continues the narrative depth of the series; still engaging for long‑term viewers.

19:00 – 20:00 |

Walker, Texas Ranger

Alex gets embroiled in a religious cult movement run by a dangerous man while trying to help a desperate man’s daughter. S1, Ep7/28.

The action and moral themes remain a solid pick for those who enjoy procedural drama.

20:00 – 23:10 |

Wanted (2008)

Action adventure with James McAvoy. A man joins a secret society of super‑powered assassins dedicated to eliminating people destined to commit acts of evil in the future. (2008)

High‑concept premise gives it an edge; it still holds up for those who enjoy speculative action.

23:10 – 01:25 |

The Bounty Hunter

Action comedy with Gerard Butler. A bail enforcement agent is assigned the task of tracking down his own ex‑wife, a wily reporter chasing a story about a murder cover‑up. (2010)

Comedy‑action mix keeps the pace lively; a decent choice for light entertainment.

01:25 – 03:20 |

D.O.A.

Remake of the 1950 neo noir thriller, with Dennis Quaid. A professor accused of murdering his wife’s lover is given a slow‑acting poison and has 24 hours to find his would‑be killer. (1988)

Classic noir vibes; still entertaining for fans of suspense.

03:20 – 04:55 |

Witchfinder General

Classic horror starring Vincent Price. A young soldier tries to end the cruel acts of Matthew Hopkins – the self‑appointed ‘Witchfinder General’ – during the English Civil War. (1968)

Classic horror that remains atmospheric for genre lovers.

04:55 – 05:30 |

Programmes start at 5.30am

Programmes start at 5.30am.

Standard opening; no further content.

Bottom line: Legend TV’s Wednesday schedule offers a solid mix of action, sci‑fi, classic adventure and a few modern thrillers. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline, nostalgia or speculative drama, there’s something here to keep you glued to the screen.