ITV2 Sunday: Game‑Show Gold, Reality Buzz and Animated Fun – Your Must‑Watch List

Sunday on ITV2 is packed with a mix of game‑show excitement, reality rivalry and family‑friendly animation. Here’s what you should put on your watch‑list.

06:00–07:00 BST – Deal or No Deal (Episode 1)

Stephen Mulhern keeps the stakes high as John opens the iconic red boxes. The show stays reliable, offering a steady rhythm of suspense that audiences have come to expect. It’s a solid start to the day for those who enjoy a classic game‑show formula.

07:00–08:05 BST – Dress to Impress

Three Manchester shoppers battle through shopping challenges, all while courting Newcastle model Sophiah. The show offers a light‑hearted look at fashion and flirtation, making it a fun, low‑pressure break from the more tension‑driven programming.

08:05–09:05 BST – Celebrity Dinner Date (Imogen Thomas)

Imogen Thomas explores five menus curated by potential blind dates. The concept shines when the food sparks conversation, but the format can feel predictable for those seeking fresh twists.

09:05–10:05 BST – Celebrity Dinner Date (Marcel Somerville)

Marcel Somerville’s episode mirrors the previous one, but with a musical twist. It’s a decent choice for fans of the format who want a slightly different personality in the kitchen.

12:10–13:10 BST – Celebrity Catchphrase

Stephen Mulhern leads a celebrity special with Alexander Armstrong, Natasha Hamilton and Jamie Laing. The game’s simple premise keeps the energy up, though the lack of novelty may leave viewers wanting more.

13:10–14:10 BST – Rio (Animated Film)

The colourful adventure follows a domesticated macaw’s journey through Rio de Janeiro. With familiar voices like Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway, the film offers family‑friendly fun that doesn’t overstretch its runtime.

14:15–15:05 BST – Ice Age: Collision Course (Animated Film)

When Scrat’s acorn sends an asteroid toward Earth, the herd must act fast. The sequel’s humor remains steady, though it may feel like a familiar rehash for seasoned fans.

16:55–17:55 BST – Wonder Woman 1984 (Film)

Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince, battling a businessman’s greed. The action is steady, though the film’s tone may not fully satisfy those expecting a fresh take on the franchise.

20:00–21:00 BST – New: Love Island

The villa’s glamorous drama continues with new participants battling for a cash prize. If you’re into reality‑tv voyeurism, this is a reliable pick for a late‑night binge.

21:00–22:05 BST – New: Love Island: Aftersun

Maya Jama and guest panelists dissect the latest villa events. The discussion is lively, though it leans heavily on the drama already showcased in the main series.

22:05–23:05 BST – Family Guy (Episode)

Brian’s near‑death experience gives the episode a fresh twist. The humour remains on brand, but the episode may not stand out if you’re seeking innovative animation.

23:05–00:05 BST – American Dad! (Episode)

Roger’s media sales ploy pulls the CIA into a quirky alien task force. The episode stays true to its satirical roots, appealing to fans of off‑beat comedy.

00:05–00:35 BST – Plebs (Episode)

Set in ancient Rome, the sitcom offers a comedic look at Roman life. It’s a light diversion, though the premise may feel familiar to regular sitcom viewers.

00:35–01:05 BST – Transaction (Episode)

The lively sitcom features a mysterious teenager robbing a supermarket. Its energy keeps viewers engaged, though it’s not a standout compared to other comedy offerings.

01:05–01:30 BST – Piglets (Episode)

The sitcom follows Geeta’s attempt to avoid a year‑rep role. The episode delivers its usual humor, but the storyline may feel routine.

01:30–02:00 BST – Unwind with ITV (Daily Segment)

A calming segment to encourage relaxation. It’s a reliable brief pause, though it’s short and may not captivate viewers looking for entertainment.

02:00–05:00 BST – Teleshopping (3h)

A three‑hour block of home shopping. While it offers a chance to discover new products, it is unlikely to hold the interest of those seeking varied programming.

05:00–05:30 BST – Backyard Builds (Episode)

Brian McCourt and Sarah Keenleyside construct a dream cottage for a couple. The show’s focus on DIY projects offers a practical visual break from the day’s entertainment.

05:30–06:30 BST – Deal or No Deal (Episode 2)

Another round of red‑box thrills, with Becca attempting to outplay the Banker. Even after the earlier episode, the format remains a dependable source of mild excitement.

Bottom Line: ITV2’s Sunday offers a diverse mix of programming, from game‑show suspense and reality drama to animated adventures and sitcoms. Pick the shows that resonate with your mood, and let the variety keep your viewing fresh.