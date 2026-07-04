Sunday Night E4: From Family Laughs to Chef Chaos – Your Must‑Watch Lineup

It’s Sunday, the day most people need a break from the week’s grind, and E4 has a smorgasbord of shows that will keep the low‑down and the laughs coming. From a family‑friendly sitcom to a high‑energy cooking battle, here’s the lineup that deserves a spot on your TV‑watch list.

Modern Family – The Family That Keeps the Laughs Coming

Episode 19 “The Musical Man” has Cameron running the school’s music department with a zeal that turns the whole production into a circus. The show’s knack for balancing humour with the inside jokes of a multi‑generational family makes it one of the better sitcoms on the channel. I find it reliably entertaining, especially when the characters trade roles and the chaos is in full swing.

Brooklyn Nine‑Nine – A Season Finale That’s Still Fresh

With the eighth season’s last episode “The Good Ones,” viewers get a glimpse of Amy’s return and a case that keeps the squad on their toes. The show’s sharp wit remains intact, and the ending feels like a satisfying wrap‑up that still holds up well. The episode serves as a solid pick for fans who crave a blend of comedy and crime.

The Simpsons – A Long‑Running Classic with New Surprises

Episodes 1‑4 of the season bring a mix of family mishaps and quirky adventures. Bart’s birthday mishap and the mysterious island holiday keep the humor fresh. The show still holds up well, delivering the same satirical edge it has always been known for, and it offers a reliable dose of nostalgia.

Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back – A Culinary Countdown

In episode 4 “Catfish Cabin,” Gordon Ramsay tackles a struggling restaurant in Tennessee, turning it around in just 24 hours. The high‑stakes kitchen drama keeps viewers engaged, and the show’s format is one of the better options for those who love cooking and business twists. It stays entertaining, especially as the team fights to improve the setting.

The Great Australian Bake Off – Fresh Bakes and Festive Fun

Episode 5 “Celebration Week” turns the competition into a colourful party with Christmas‑themed cakes and spooky treats. The show’s lighthearted vibe and creative challenges make it a reliable choice for viewers looking for something sweet and light.

Cloudy with a Chance of… Meatballs 2 – Animated Adventure

Over the next two hours, an inventor and his friends face off against food‑based creatures in a family‑friendly animated adventure. The film offers a one‑off break from the usual sitcoms, and its imaginative premise holds up for younger viewers and adults alike.

Bottom Line

Sunday on E4 delivers a mix of familiarity and novelty, ensuring that whether you’re in the mood for a laugh‑out‑loud sitcom or a culinary drama, there’s something that will keep you hooked. Pick your favourite, sit back, and enjoy the evening.