Sunday on Challenge: The Chase Dominates and 8 Other Game Shows You Can’t Miss

The Chase – Bradley Walsh’s Battle of Brains

Starting at 06:00, The Chase brings the familiar face of Bradley Walsh as he pits contestants against a rapid‑fire quiz. It’s a reliable crowd‑pleaser that keeps the mind ticking. I still find it entertaining, especially when the Chaser gives a shot of light‑hearted drama.

Tenable – Warwick Davis’s 10‑Question Jackpot

At 08:00, Tenable offers a 10‑question challenge for a £125,000 prize. The stakes are high, but the format remains approachable. It holds up well as a quick mental workout.

Family Fortunes – Two Families, One Big Survey

From 09:00, Les Dennis hosts Family Fortunes where two families battle for money. The format is solid and the humour stays engaging, though it leans on nostalgia.

Blockbusters – Classic Board Quiz

At 10:00, Bob Holness returns to host Blockbusters. The board layout is iconic, and the game remains a reliable quiz classic. It still entertains those who enjoy the puzzle‑style format.

Celebrity Catchphrase – Stars Guess Phrases

At 11:00, Stephen Mulhern revives Celebrity Catchphrase. Celebrity contestants try to identify familiar phrases. It’s a light‑hearted diversion that holds up as a feel‑good break.

Bridge Of Lies – Ross Kemp’s Truth‑Or‑False Game

At 13:00, contestants step across a bridge, choosing truths or lies for cash. Ross Kemp adds a charismatic host. It’s a fun, suspenseful twist on the quiz genre.

Bullseye – Dart‑Quiz Show

From 22:00 onward, Bullseye tests darts skills and knowledge. The late Jim Bowen’s classic hosting style is nostalgic and reliable. It’s a decent pick for those who enjoy a mix of skill and trivia.