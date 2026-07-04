Sunday on 5*: The Ultimate Lineup to Keep You Glued

If you’re looking to fill your Sunday with something that feels both familiar and fresh, the 5* TV schedule offers a mix of nostalgia, real‑world drama, and adrenaline. From the beloved Friends wedding episodes to the chaotic world of Australian dog behaviour, this lineup has something for every mood.

Friends – The Wedding Saga (S7 Ep23‑S8 Ep2)

The Friends marathon starts at 07:00 BST and runs until 09:00 BST. The saga unfolds over four episodes: “Monica’s Wedding: Part 1” (07:00‑07:30), “Part 2” (07:30‑08:00), “The wedding reception” (08:00‑08:30), and “Speculation on Rachel’s baby” (08:30‑09:00). The show’s humor and chemistry are still reliable, offering a comforting escape after a busy week.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia – Episode 1‑3

From 09:00 to 12:00 BST, watch Graeme Hall tackle the challenges of a loud Dachshund, a biting Pomeranian‑cross, and an aggressive Fox Terrier. The episodes run hourly, each featuring a unique canine crisis that is as entertaining as it is educational.

Traffic Cops – Episodes 2‑5

Between 12:00 and 16:00 BST, follow the high‑octane pursuits in Bradford and Yorkshire. The episodes feature drug‑dealer chases, a near‑carnage incident, and a drunk driver’s arrest, all delivered in real time.

Police Interceptors – Episodes 8‑12

From 16:00 to 20:00 BST, watch the team hunt a runaway mugger and a rogue biker. The episodes showcase dog‑tracking skills and high‑stakes confrontations.

Trauma Room One – Episode 2

At 20:00 BST, a stroke victim’s brain scans reveal a tumour, while a delicate spinal operation tackles lower back pain. The show offers a raw look at medical emergencies.

Ambulance: Code Red – Episodes 5‑6

From 21:00 to 23:00 BST, witness a 21‑year‑old’s motorcycle accident and a toddler’s severe seizure that leads to an induced coma. The episodes highlight the intensity of emergency response.

A&E After Dark – Episode 8

At 23:00 BST, security responds to an abusive patient, while an air ambulance rescues a patient falling 30 feet from a castle wall. The show offers a dramatic peek into emergency care.

New: #Text Me When You Get Home – Episode 4

At 00:00 BST, follow the investigation into an estate agent kidnapping in 2014. The episode uses phone data to locate the body, offering a chilling documentary style.

Skin A&E – Episode 6

At 00:55 BST, a butcher brings a meaty lipoma to Dr Dev Shah, and a patient with a skin condition is examined by Dr Toby Nelson. The show provides an intimate look at dermatological emergencies.

GPs Behind Closed Doors – Episode 37

At 01:45 BST, the GP’s at Hall Green Health discuss puzzling advice and patient confusion. The episode sheds light on the intricacies of primary care.

Bottom Line

Friends gives you a dose of classic humor during the wedding arc, while the subsequent shows promise real‑world drama and adrenaline. The mix of comedy, animal antics, police action, and medical emergencies ensures that there’s something to keep you engaged all day long. Enjoy the lineup, and let the 5* TV channel be your Sunday companion.