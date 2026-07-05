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GB News Next Week: Your Must‑Watch Lineup, From Dawn to Dusk

ByShockya Team

Jul 5, 2026

GB News Next Week: Your Must‑Watch Lineup, From Dawn to Dusk

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie keeps the nation talking, and it’s the first line of the week. For those who need a reliable start, it’s the one you’ll want to tune into.

Monday – 06 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Energy‑filled conversation on the day’s headlines. This show remains a dependable anchor for viewers seeking a straightforward briefing.

Opinion: It’s still entertaining, offering a steady rhythm that sets the tone for the day.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Andrew and Miriam deliver the biggest stories with a ready answer. Good for listeners who want depth without the fluff.

Opinion: One of the better options for in‑depth coverage.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle stories from multiple angles. Ideal for viewers who appreciate balanced viewpoints.

Opinion: Holds up well, providing a balanced midday perspective.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Up‑to‑the‑minute take on the day’s events in a lively style. Appeals to audiences looking for a quick pulse on the news.

Opinion: A solid choice for an energetic wrap‑up.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Nigel Farage’s unfiltered take on stories other media skip. Best for those who want a different angle.

Opinion: Provides a reliable, alternative perspective.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Unique, unmissable commentary from a seasoned politician.

Opinion: A dependable voice for political insights.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Spirited debate and interviews with top guests. Good for viewers who enjoy sharp takes.

Opinion: Holds up well as a prime‑time discussion forum.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news. Essential for those who want to stay informed late into the night.

Opinion: Still entertaining for late‑night viewers.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live from Washington DC, covering US news relevance to Britain.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Tuesday – 07 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Same dependable start to the day.

Opinion: Still entertaining and consistent.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Continues to deliver big stories and answers.

Opinion: Keeps up a reliable rhythm.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Balancing perspectives throughout the day.

Opinion: Holds up well, offering depth.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Energetic analysis of current events.

Opinion: A solid, lively option.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered views on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative commentary.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Insights from a seasoned politician.

Opinion: A dependable source of political analysis.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Sharp debate and interviews.

Opinion: Still entertaining as a prime‑time option.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night news.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live coverage of US news.

Opinion: Offers an international angle.

Wednesday – 08 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Morning staple for a reliable briefing.

Opinion: Still entertaining, steady start.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Big stories with clear answers.

Opinion: Reliable for in‑depth coverage.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Multiple perspectives on key stories.

Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Up‑to‑the‑minute take on events.

Opinion: A solid, energetic segment.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered debate on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative viewpoint.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Unique political analysis.

Opinion: Provides dependable insight.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Debate and interviews with sharp takes.

Opinion: Still entertaining prime‑time debate.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night coverage.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

US news relevance to Britain.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Thursday – 09 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Reliable morning briefing.

Opinion: Still entertaining, consistent.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Big stories delivered with answers.

Opinion: Keeps up a reliable rhythm.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Balanced perspectives on key stories.

Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Energetic analysis of current events.

Opinion: A solid, lively option.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered views on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative commentary.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Insights from a seasoned politician.

Opinion: A dependable source of political analysis.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Sharp debate and interviews.

Opinion: Still entertaining as a prime‑time option.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night news.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live coverage of US news.

Opinion: Offers an international angle.

Friday – 10 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Reliable morning briefing.

Opinion: Still entertaining, consistent.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Big stories with clear answers.

Opinion: Reliable for in‑depth coverage.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Multiple perspectives on key stories.

Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Up‑to‑the‑minute take on events.

Opinion: A solid, energetic segment.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered debate on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative viewpoint.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Unique political analysis.

Opinion: Provides dependable insight.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Debate and interviews with sharp takes.

Opinion: Still entertaining prime‑time debate.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night coverage.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

US news relevance to Britain.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Saturday – 11 July

09:00 – 11:00 Saturday Morning Live

Fun and friendly look at the news with debates on topics that matter.

Opinion: Still entertaining for a relaxed Saturday start.

11:00 – 14:00 The Weekend

Live and breaking news for the weekend, plus a range of views.

Opinion: A reliable roundup of weekend stories.

14:00 – 17:00 Nana Akua

Feisty romp through the news.

Opinion: Provides a lively, alternative perspective.

17:00 – 19:00 The Saturday Five

Provocative panel debating the spikiest stories.

Opinion: Holds up well for those who enjoy spirited debate.

19:00 – 20:00 The Saturday Five Extra

Extra panel discussion.

Opinion: Still entertaining for late‑Saturday viewers.

20:00 – 22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight

Two hours of lively debate and interviews.

Opinion: Provides a reliable, fresh take on news.

22:00 – 23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Still entertaining as late‑night coverage.

Sunday – 12 July

05:00 – 09:00 Breakfast with Stephen and Anne

Weekend breakfast show with news across the UK.

Opinion: Still entertaining for a relaxed start.

08:30 – 10:00 The Camilla Tominey Show

Sunday morning politics show live from Westminster.

Opinion: A reliable source of political commentary.

10:00 – 12:00 Sunday with Michael Portillo

Relaxed look at politics, culture and arts.

Opinion: Offers a balanced, approachable perspective.

12:00 – 14:00 The Weekend

Live and breaking news with wide-ranging views.

Opinion: A reliable weekend roundup.

14:00 – 17:00 Nana Akua

Feisty romp through the news.

Opinion: Provides lively alternative commentary.

17:00 – 18:00 The Camilla Tominey Show Highlights

Highlights from the Sunday morning show.

Opinion: Still entertaining for those who missed the live segment.

18:00 – 20:00 Free Speech Nation

Where journalism and comedy meet.

Opinion: A reliable mix of news and humor.

20:00 – 22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight

Lively debate and interviews.

Opinion: Provides a reliable, fresh take on news.

22:00 – 23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Still entertaining as late‑night coverage.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live coverage of US news.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Bottom line: GB News delivers a consistent mix of reliable reporting and spirited debate across the week, giving viewers a solid framework to stay informed, whether you’re looking for a calm start or a late‑night rundown.

Related Shows

Check out these other programs for additional coverage.

By Shockya Team