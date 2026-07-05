GB News Next Week: Your Must‑Watch Lineup, From Dawn to Dusk

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie keeps the nation talking, and it’s the first line of the week. For those who need a reliable start, it’s the one you’ll want to tune into.

Monday – 06 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Energy‑filled conversation on the day’s headlines. This show remains a dependable anchor for viewers seeking a straightforward briefing.

Opinion: It’s still entertaining, offering a steady rhythm that sets the tone for the day.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Andrew and Miriam deliver the biggest stories with a ready answer. Good for listeners who want depth without the fluff.

Opinion: One of the better options for in‑depth coverage.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle stories from multiple angles. Ideal for viewers who appreciate balanced viewpoints.

Opinion: Holds up well, providing a balanced midday perspective.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Up‑to‑the‑minute take on the day’s events in a lively style. Appeals to audiences looking for a quick pulse on the news.

Opinion: A solid choice for an energetic wrap‑up.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Nigel Farage’s unfiltered take on stories other media skip. Best for those who want a different angle.

Opinion: Provides a reliable, alternative perspective.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Unique, unmissable commentary from a seasoned politician.

Opinion: A dependable voice for political insights.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Spirited debate and interviews with top guests. Good for viewers who enjoy sharp takes.

Opinion: Holds up well as a prime‑time discussion forum.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news. Essential for those who want to stay informed late into the night.

Opinion: Still entertaining for late‑night viewers.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live from Washington DC, covering US news relevance to Britain.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Tuesday – 07 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Same dependable start to the day.

Opinion: Still entertaining and consistent.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Continues to deliver big stories and answers.

Opinion: Keeps up a reliable rhythm.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Balancing perspectives throughout the day.

Opinion: Holds up well, offering depth.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Energetic analysis of current events.

Opinion: A solid, lively option.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered views on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative commentary.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Insights from a seasoned politician.

Opinion: A dependable source of political analysis.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Sharp debate and interviews.

Opinion: Still entertaining as a prime‑time option.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night news.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live coverage of US news.

Opinion: Offers an international angle.

Wednesday – 08 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Morning staple for a reliable briefing.

Opinion: Still entertaining, steady start.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Big stories with clear answers.

Opinion: Reliable for in‑depth coverage.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Multiple perspectives on key stories.

Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Up‑to‑the‑minute take on events.

Opinion: A solid, energetic segment.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered debate on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative viewpoint.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Unique political analysis.

Opinion: Provides dependable insight.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Debate and interviews with sharp takes.

Opinion: Still entertaining prime‑time debate.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night coverage.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

US news relevance to Britain.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Thursday – 09 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Reliable morning briefing.

Opinion: Still entertaining, consistent.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Big stories delivered with answers.

Opinion: Keeps up a reliable rhythm.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Balanced perspectives on key stories.

Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Energetic analysis of current events.

Opinion: A solid, lively option.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered views on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative commentary.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Insights from a seasoned politician.

Opinion: A dependable source of political analysis.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Sharp debate and interviews.

Opinion: Still entertaining as a prime‑time option.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night news.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live coverage of US news.

Opinion: Offers an international angle.

Friday – 10 July

06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Reliable morning briefing.

Opinion: Still entertaining, consistent.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Big stories with clear answers.

Opinion: Reliable for in‑depth coverage.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Multiple perspectives on key stories.

Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Up‑to‑the‑minute take on events.

Opinion: A solid, energetic segment.

18:00 – 19:00 Farage

Unfiltered debate on big stories.

Opinion: Reliable alternative viewpoint.

19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Unique political analysis.

Opinion: Provides dependable insight.

20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Debate and interviews with sharp takes.

Opinion: Still entertaining prime‑time debate.

22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Reliable late‑night coverage.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

US news relevance to Britain.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Saturday – 11 July

09:00 – 11:00 Saturday Morning Live

Fun and friendly look at the news with debates on topics that matter.

Opinion: Still entertaining for a relaxed Saturday start.

11:00 – 14:00 The Weekend

Live and breaking news for the weekend, plus a range of views.

Opinion: A reliable roundup of weekend stories.

14:00 – 17:00 Nana Akua

Feisty romp through the news.

Opinion: Provides a lively, alternative perspective.

17:00 – 19:00 The Saturday Five

Provocative panel debating the spikiest stories.

Opinion: Holds up well for those who enjoy spirited debate.

19:00 – 20:00 The Saturday Five Extra

Extra panel discussion.

Opinion: Still entertaining for late‑Saturday viewers.

20:00 – 22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight

Two hours of lively debate and interviews.

Opinion: Provides a reliable, fresh take on news.

22:00 – 23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Still entertaining as late‑night coverage.

Sunday – 12 July

05:00 – 09:00 Breakfast with Stephen and Anne

Weekend breakfast show with news across the UK.

Opinion: Still entertaining for a relaxed start.

08:30 – 10:00 The Camilla Tominey Show

Sunday morning politics show live from Westminster.

Opinion: A reliable source of political commentary.

10:00 – 12:00 Sunday with Michael Portillo

Relaxed look at politics, culture and arts.

Opinion: Offers a balanced, approachable perspective.

12:00 – 14:00 The Weekend

Live and breaking news with wide-ranging views.

Opinion: A reliable weekend roundup.

14:00 – 17:00 Nana Akua

Feisty romp through the news.

Opinion: Provides lively alternative commentary.

17:00 – 18:00 The Camilla Tominey Show Highlights

Highlights from the Sunday morning show.

Opinion: Still entertaining for those who missed the live segment.

18:00 – 20:00 Free Speech Nation

Where journalism and comedy meet.

Opinion: A reliable mix of news and humor.

20:00 – 22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight

Lively debate and interviews.

Opinion: Provides a reliable, fresh take on news.

22:00 – 23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition

Full coverage of breaking news.

Opinion: Still entertaining as late‑night coverage.

23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live

Live coverage of US news.

Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.

Bottom line: GB News delivers a consistent mix of reliable reporting and spirited debate across the week, giving viewers a solid framework to stay informed, whether you’re looking for a calm start or a late‑night rundown.