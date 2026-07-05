GB News Next Week: Your Must‑Watch Lineup, From Dawn to Dusk
Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie keeps the nation talking, and it’s the first line of the week. For those who need a reliable start, it’s the one you’ll want to tune into.
Monday – 06 July
06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie
Energy‑filled conversation on the day’s headlines. This show remains a dependable anchor for viewers seeking a straightforward briefing.
Opinion: It’s still entertaining, offering a steady rhythm that sets the tone for the day.
09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom
Andrew and Miriam deliver the biggest stories with a ready answer. Good for listeners who want depth without the fluff.
Opinion: One of the better options for in‑depth coverage.
12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain
Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle stories from multiple angles. Ideal for viewers who appreciate balanced viewpoints.
Opinion: Holds up well, providing a balanced midday perspective.
15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney
Up‑to‑the‑minute take on the day’s events in a lively style. Appeals to audiences looking for a quick pulse on the news.
Opinion: A solid choice for an energetic wrap‑up.
18:00 – 19:00 Farage
Nigel Farage’s unfiltered take on stories other media skip. Best for those who want a different angle.
Opinion: Provides a reliable, alternative perspective.
19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation
Unique, unmissable commentary from a seasoned politician.
Opinion: A dependable voice for political insights.
20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight
Spirited debate and interviews with top guests. Good for viewers who enjoy sharp takes.
Opinion: Holds up well as a prime‑time discussion forum.
22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news. Essential for those who want to stay informed late into the night.
Opinion: Still entertaining for late‑night viewers.
23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live
Live from Washington DC, covering US news relevance to Britain.
Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.
Tuesday – 07 July
06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie
Same dependable start to the day.
Opinion: Still entertaining and consistent.
09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom
Continues to deliver big stories and answers.
Opinion: Keeps up a reliable rhythm.
12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain
Balancing perspectives throughout the day.
Opinion: Holds up well, offering depth.
15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney
Energetic analysis of current events.
Opinion: A solid, lively option.
18:00 – 19:00 Farage
Unfiltered views on big stories.
Opinion: Reliable alternative commentary.
19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation
Insights from a seasoned politician.
Opinion: A dependable source of political analysis.
20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight
Sharp debate and interviews.
Opinion: Still entertaining as a prime‑time option.
22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news.
Opinion: Reliable late‑night news.
23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live
Live coverage of US news.
Opinion: Offers an international angle.
Wednesday – 08 July
06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie
Morning staple for a reliable briefing.
Opinion: Still entertaining, steady start.
09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom
Big stories with clear answers.
Opinion: Reliable for in‑depth coverage.
12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain
Multiple perspectives on key stories.
Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.
15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney
Up‑to‑the‑minute take on events.
Opinion: A solid, energetic segment.
18:00 – 19:00 Farage
Unfiltered debate on big stories.
Opinion: Reliable alternative viewpoint.
19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation
Unique political analysis.
Opinion: Provides dependable insight.
20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight
Debate and interviews with sharp takes.
Opinion: Still entertaining prime‑time debate.
22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news.
Opinion: Reliable late‑night coverage.
23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live
US news relevance to Britain.
Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.
Thursday – 09 July
06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie
Reliable morning briefing.
Opinion: Still entertaining, consistent.
09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom
Big stories delivered with answers.
Opinion: Keeps up a reliable rhythm.
12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain
Balanced perspectives on key stories.
Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.
15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney
Energetic analysis of current events.
Opinion: A solid, lively option.
18:00 – 19:00 Farage
Unfiltered views on big stories.
Opinion: Reliable alternative commentary.
19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation
Insights from a seasoned politician.
Opinion: A dependable source of political analysis.
20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight
Sharp debate and interviews.
Opinion: Still entertaining as a prime‑time option.
22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news.
Opinion: Reliable late‑night news.
23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live
Live coverage of US news.
Opinion: Offers an international angle.
Friday – 10 July
06:00 – 09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie
Reliable morning briefing.
Opinion: Still entertaining, consistent.
09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom
Big stories with clear answers.
Opinion: Reliable for in‑depth coverage.
12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain
Multiple perspectives on key stories.
Opinion: Holds up well, balanced.
15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney
Up‑to‑the‑minute take on events.
Opinion: A solid, energetic segment.
18:00 – 19:00 Farage
Unfiltered debate on big stories.
Opinion: Reliable alternative viewpoint.
19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation
Unique political analysis.
Opinion: Provides dependable insight.
20:00 – 22:00 Patrick Christys Tonight
Debate and interviews with sharp takes.
Opinion: Still entertaining prime‑time debate.
22:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news.
Opinion: Reliable late‑night coverage.
23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live
US news relevance to Britain.
Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.
Saturday – 11 July
09:00 – 11:00 Saturday Morning Live
Fun and friendly look at the news with debates on topics that matter.
Opinion: Still entertaining for a relaxed Saturday start.
11:00 – 14:00 The Weekend
Live and breaking news for the weekend, plus a range of views.
Opinion: A reliable roundup of weekend stories.
14:00 – 17:00 Nana Akua
Feisty romp through the news.
Opinion: Provides a lively, alternative perspective.
17:00 – 19:00 The Saturday Five
Provocative panel debating the spikiest stories.
Opinion: Holds up well for those who enjoy spirited debate.
19:00 – 20:00 The Saturday Five Extra
Extra panel discussion.
Opinion: Still entertaining for late‑Saturday viewers.
20:00 – 22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight
Two hours of lively debate and interviews.
Opinion: Provides a reliable, fresh take on news.
22:00 – 23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news.
Opinion: Still entertaining as late‑night coverage.
Sunday – 12 July
05:00 – 09:00 Breakfast with Stephen and Anne
Weekend breakfast show with news across the UK.
Opinion: Still entertaining for a relaxed start.
08:30 – 10:00 The Camilla Tominey Show
Sunday morning politics show live from Westminster.
Opinion: A reliable source of political commentary.
10:00 – 12:00 Sunday with Michael Portillo
Relaxed look at politics, culture and arts.
Opinion: Offers a balanced, approachable perspective.
12:00 – 14:00 The Weekend
Live and breaking news with wide-ranging views.
Opinion: A reliable weekend roundup.
14:00 – 17:00 Nana Akua
Feisty romp through the news.
Opinion: Provides lively alternative commentary.
17:00 – 18:00 The Camilla Tominey Show Highlights
Highlights from the Sunday morning show.
Opinion: Still entertaining for those who missed the live segment.
18:00 – 20:00 Free Speech Nation
Where journalism and comedy meet.
Opinion: A reliable mix of news and humor.
20:00 – 22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight
Lively debate and interviews.
Opinion: Provides a reliable, fresh take on news.
22:00 – 23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition
Full coverage of breaking news.
Opinion: Still entertaining as late‑night coverage.
23:00 – 02:00 The Late Show Live
Live coverage of US news.
Opinion: Offers a reliable international perspective.
Bottom line: GB News delivers a consistent mix of reliable reporting and spirited debate across the week, giving viewers a solid framework to stay informed, whether you’re looking for a calm start or a late‑night rundown.
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