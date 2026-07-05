Monday – 6 July 2026 (Mon)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain (Mon 6 Jul) – News, current affairs and lively debate. Still entertaining, it holds up well for those who want a reliable start to the day.

– News, current affairs and lively debate. Still entertaining, it holds up well for those who want a reliable start to the day. 10:00 – This Morning (Mon 6 Jul) – Magazine show with news, celebrity guests, and cooking. One of the better options for families looking for light‑hearted content.

– Magazine show with news, celebrity guests, and cooking. One of the better options for families looking for light‑hearted content. 11:30 – Loose Women (Mon 6 Jul) – Panel discussion on pop culture and current affairs. Reliable source of opinion‑driven conversation.

– Panel discussion on pop culture and current affairs. Reliable source of opinion‑driven conversation. 12:30 – ITV Lunchtime News (Mon 6 Jul) – Global headlines with analysis. Solid news recap for the midday audience.

– Global headlines with analysis. Solid news recap for the midday audience. 13:00 – Dickinson’s Real Deal (Mon 6 Jul) – Auction show featuring high‑value items. Still entertaining for those who enjoy the thrill of bidding.

– Auction show featuring high‑value items. Still entertaining for those who enjoy the thrill of bidding. 14:00 – Deal or No Deal (Mon 6 Jul) – Classic game‑show with high‑stakes decisions. One of the better options for casual game‑show lovers.

– Classic game‑show with high‑stakes decisions. One of the better options for casual game‑show lovers. 15:00 – Tipping Point (Mon 6 Jul) – Quiz challenge against a massive machine. Holds up well for quiz enthusiasts.

– Quiz challenge against a massive machine. Holds up well for quiz enthusiasts. 16:00 – The Chase (Mon 6 Jul) – Celebrity quiz competition. Still entertaining for fans of rapid‑fire trivia.

– Celebrity quiz competition. Still entertaining for fans of rapid‑fire trivia. 18:30 – Emmerdale (Mon 6 Jul) – Village drama with twists. Reliable drama for long‑form viewers.

– Village drama with twists. Reliable drama for long‑form viewers. 19:30 – Coronation Street (Mon 6 Jul) – Iconic soap with new story arcs. Holds up well for established fans.

– Iconic soap with new story arcs. Holds up well for established fans. 20:30 – Long Lost Family (Mon 6 Jul) – Emotional reunion stories. Still reliable for viewers who appreciate heartfelt narratives.

– Emotional reunion stories. Still reliable for viewers who appreciate heartfelt narratives. 21:25 – ITV News at Ten (Mon 6 Jul) – Evening news with analysis. Reliable source of the day’s top stories.

– Evening news with analysis. Reliable source of the day’s top stories. 21:55 – ITV News London (Mon 6 Jul) – Local weather and news. Solid local bulletin.

– Local weather and news. Solid local bulletin. 22:15 – TikTok: Murder Gone Viral (Mon 6 Jul) – Documentary on a viral case. Holds up well for true‑crime aficionados.

– Documentary on a viral case. Holds up well for true‑crime aficionados. 23:10 – The Debrief with Dan and ROG (Mon 6 Jul) – Rugby analysis. Still reliable for sports fans.

Tuesday – 7 July 2026 (Tue)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain (Tue 7 Jul) – News and debate. Reliable for those who want a steady start.

– News and debate. Reliable for those who want a steady start. 10:00 – This Morning (Tue 7 Jul) – Cooking, health, and celebrity chats. Still entertaining for morning routines.

– Cooking, health, and celebrity chats. Still entertaining for morning routines. 11:30 – Loose Women (Tue 7 Jul) – Panel discussion with guests. Reliable commentary.

– Panel discussion with guests. Reliable commentary. 12:45 – ITV Lunchtime News (Tue 7 Jul) – Global headlines. Solid midday recap.

– Global headlines. Solid midday recap. 13:15 – Dickinson’s Real Deal (Tue 7 Jul) – Auction set‑up. Still entertaining for bargain‑hunters.

– Auction set‑up. Still entertaining for bargain‑hunters. 14:15 – Deal or No Deal (Tue 7 Jul) – Banker showdown. One of the better options for game‑show fans.

– Banker showdown. One of the better options for game‑show fans. 15:15 – FIFA World Cup – Round of 16 (Tue 7 Jul) – Live football match. Reliable for football lovers.

– Live football match. Reliable for football lovers. 18:35 – ITV News London (Tue 7 Jul) – Weather update. Solid local forecast.

– Weather update. Solid local forecast. 18:45 – ITV Evening News (Tue 7 Jul) – Evening news. Still reliable.

– Evening news. Still reliable. 19:15 – FIFA WC2026: Switz v Colombia (Tue 7 Jul) – Live match. Holds up well for sports enthusiasts.

– Live match. Holds up well for sports enthusiasts. 22:35 – The Assembly (Tue 7 Jul) – Panel interviews with Stephen Fry. Still entertaining for viewers who enjoy in‑depth Q&A.

Wednesday – 8 July 2026 (Wed)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain (Wed 8 Jul) – News and debate. Reliable for a consistent start.

– News and debate. Reliable for a consistent start. 10:00 – This Morning (Wed 8 Jul) – Magazine show. Still entertaining for families.

– Magazine show. Still entertaining for families. 11:30 – Loose Women (Wed 8 Jul) – Panel discussion. Reliable conversation.

– Panel discussion. Reliable conversation. 12:45 – ITV Lunchtime News (Wed 8 Jul) – Global headlines. Solid midday news.

– Global headlines. Solid midday news. 13:15 – Dickinson’s Real Deal (Wed 8 Jul) – Auction. Still entertaining.

– Auction. Still entertaining. 14:15 – Deal or No Deal (Wed 8 Jul) – Betting with the Banker. One of the better options for casual game‑show fans.

– Betting with the Banker. One of the better options for casual game‑show fans. 15:15 – FIFA World Cup (Wed 8 Jul) – Live coverage. Reliable for football fans.

– Live coverage. Reliable for football fans. 18:35 – ITV News London (Wed 8 Jul) – Weather. Solid local bulletin.

– Weather. Solid local bulletin. 18:45 – ITV Evening News (Wed 8 Jul) – Evening news. Still reliable.

– Evening news. Still reliable. 19:15 – FIFA WC2026: Japan v Ire. (Wed 8 Jul) – Live match. Holds up well for sports‑centric viewers.

– Live match. Holds up well for sports‑centric viewers. 21:00 – ITV News at Ten (Wed 8 Jul) – National news. Reliable source of the day’s events.

– National news. Reliable source of the day’s events. 21:15 – ITV News London (Wed 8 Jul) – Local weather. Solid local forecast.

– Local weather. Solid local forecast. 21:45 – The Late Debate (Wed 8 Jul) – London political review. Still entertaining for politics buffs.

Thursday – 9 July 2026 (Thu)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain (Thu 9 Jul) – News and debate. Reliable for a consistent start.

– News and debate. Reliable for a consistent start. 10:00 – This Morning (Thu 9 Jul) – Magazine show. Still entertaining for families.

– Magazine show. Still entertaining for families. 12:00 – ITV Lunchtime News (Thu 9 Jul) – Global headlines. Solid midday news.

– Global headlines. Solid midday news. 12:30 – ITV News London (Thu 9 Jul) – Weather. Reliable local update.

– Weather. Reliable local update. 13:30 – ITV Racing: Live from Newmarket (Thu 9 Jul) – Live horse racing. Still entertaining for racing fans.

– Live horse racing. Still entertaining for racing fans. 15:00 – Tipping Point (Thu 9 Jul) – Quiz machine. Holds up well for quiz lovers.

– Quiz machine. Holds up well for quiz lovers. 16:00 – The Chase (Thu 9 Jul) – Celebrity quiz. Still entertaining for trivia enthusiasts.

– Celebrity quiz. Still entertaining for trivia enthusiasts. 17:00 – ITV News London (Thu 9 Jul) – Weather. Solid local bulletin.

– Weather. Solid local bulletin. 17:30 – ITV Evening News (Thu 9 Jul) – Evening news. Still reliable.

– Evening news. Still reliable. 19:15 – FIFA WC2026: N.Z. v Italy (Thu 9 Jul) – Live match. Holds up well for sports fans.

– Live match. Holds up well for sports fans. 21:00 – ITV News at Ten (Thu 9 Jul) – National news. Reliable source of the day’s highlights.

– National news. Reliable source of the day’s highlights. 21:15 – ITV News London (Thu 9 Jul) – Local weather. Solid local forecast.

– Local weather. Solid local forecast. 21:45 – The Late Debate (Thu 9 Jul) – Political review. Still entertaining for those interested in politics.

Friday – 10 July 2026 (Fri)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain (Fri 10 Jul) – News and debate. Reliable for a steady start.

– News and debate. Reliable for a steady start. 10:00 – This Morning (Fri 10 Jul) – Magazine show. Still entertaining for morning viewers.

– Magazine show. Still entertaining for morning viewers. 12:00 – ITV Lunchtime News (Fri 10 Jul) – Global headlines. Solid midday recap.

– Global headlines. Solid midday recap. 12:20 – ITV News London (Fri 10 Jul) – Weather. Reliable local update.

– Weather. Reliable local update. 12:30 – ITV Racing: Live from Newmarket (Fri 10 Jul) – Live racing. Still entertaining for racing fans.

– Live racing. Still entertaining for racing fans. 15:00 – Tipping Point (Fri 10 Jul) – Quiz machine. Holds up well for quiz lovers.

– Quiz machine. Holds up well for quiz lovers. 16:00 – The Chase (Fri 10 Jul) – Celebrity quiz. Still entertaining for trivia fans.

– Celebrity quiz. Still entertaining for trivia fans. 17:00 – ITV News London (Fri 10 Jul) – Weather. Solid local bulletin.

– Weather. Solid local bulletin. 17:30 – ITV Evening News (Fri 10 Jul) – Evening news. Still reliable.

– Evening news. Still reliable. 18:30 – New: Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Best Battles (Fri 10 Jul) – Re‑view of classic battles. Still entertaining for game‑show fans.

– Re‑view of classic battles. Still entertaining for game‑show fans. 19:00 – Emmerdale (Fri 10 Jul) – Drama episode. Reliable drama for long‑form viewers.

– Drama episode. Reliable drama for long‑form viewers. 19:30 – Coronation Street (Fri 10 Jul) – New storyline. Holds up well for soap enthusiasts.

– New storyline. Holds up well for soap enthusiasts. 20:00 – Long Lost Family (Fri 10 Jul) – Reunion stories. Still reliable for emotional narratives.

– Reunion stories. Still reliable for emotional narratives. 21:00 – ITV News at Ten (Fri 10 Jul) – National news. Reliable source of the day’s coverage.

– National news. Reliable source of the day’s coverage. 21:15 – ITV News London (Fri 10 Jul) – Weather. Solid local forecast.

Saturday – 11 July 2026 (Sat)

02:00 – All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (Sat 11 Jul) – Live wrestling action. Still entertaining for wrestling fans.

– Live wrestling action. Still entertaining for wrestling fans. 03:45 – Unwind with ITV (Sat 11 Jul) – Relaxation segment. Reliable calm‑down for viewers after a busy day.

– Relaxation segment. Reliable calm‑down for viewers after a busy day. 05:00 – Nations Champ Rugby: N.Z. v Italy (Sat 11 Jul) – Live match. Holds up well for rugby enthusiasts.

– Live match. Holds up well for rugby enthusiasts. 07:10 – Nations Champ Rugby: Aus. v France (Sat 11 Jul) – Live match. Still reliable for fans of international rugby.

– Live match. Still reliable for fans of international rugby. 09:40 – Nations Champ Rugby: Japan v Ire. (Sat 11 Jul) – Live match. Still entertaining for sports lovers.

– Live match. Still entertaining for sports lovers. 12:20 – Nations Champ Rugby: Fiji v Eng. (Sat 11 Jul) – Live match. Holds up well for rugby followers.

– Live match. Holds up well for rugby followers. 15:20 – Nations Champ Rugby: S.A. v Scot. (Sat 11 Jul) – Live match. Reliable for fans of international fixtures.

– Live match. Reliable for fans of international fixtures. 18:00 – ITV Evening News (Sat 11 Jul) – Evening news. Still reliable for daily updates.

– Evening news. Still reliable for daily updates. 18:15 – Who Wants to Be a… (Sat 11 Jul) – Game show special. Still entertaining for quiz lovers.

– Game show special. Still entertaining for quiz lovers. 19:15 – FIFA World Cup (Sat 11 Jul) – Live coverage. Holds up well for football fans.

– Live coverage. Holds up well for football fans. 23:35 – FIFA World Cup (Sat 11 Jul) – Final stages. Reliable for the final match.

Sunday – 12 July 2026 (Sun)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain (Sun 12 Jul) – News and debate. Reliable for a calm start to the day.

– News and debate. Reliable for a calm start to the day. 09:00 – This Morning (Sun 12 Jul) – Magazine show. Still entertaining for families.

– Magazine show. Still entertaining for families. 12:00 – ITV Lunchtime News (Sun 12 Jul) – Global headlines. Solid midday news.

– Global headlines. Solid midday news. 12:20 – ITV News London (Sun 12 Jul) – Weather. Reliable local forecast.

– Weather. Reliable local forecast. 12:30 – ITV Racing: Live from Newmarket (Sun 12 Jul) – Live racing. Still entertaining for racing enthusiasts.

– Live racing. Still entertaining for racing enthusiasts. 15:00 – Tipping Point (Sun 12 Jul) – Quiz machine. Holds up well for quiz lovers.

– Quiz machine. Holds up well for quiz lovers. 16:00 – The Chase (Sun 12 Jul) – Celebrity quiz. Still entertaining for trivia fans.

– Celebrity quiz. Still entertaining for trivia fans. 17:00 – ITV News London (Sun 12 Jul) – Weather. Solid local bulletin.

– Weather. Solid local bulletin. 17:30 – ITV Evening News (Sun 12 Jul) – Evening news. Still reliable.

– Evening news. Still reliable. 18:15 – Who Wants to Be a… (Sun 12 Jul) – Game show. Still entertaining for game‑show lovers.

– Game show. Still entertaining for game‑show lovers. 19:45 – FIFA World Cup (Sun 12 Jul) – Live coverage. Holds up well for football fans.

– Live coverage. Holds up well for football fans. 23:35 – FIFA World Cup (Sun 12 Jul) – Final stages. Reliable for the final match.

Recommendations

Kids & Teens (under 12) – Start your day with Good Morning Britain for a quick news recap, then dive into Emmerdale or Coronation Street for light drama. The game shows Deal or No Deal and The Chase are also suitable for older teens who enjoy quizzes.

Adults (12‑60) – If you prefer current affairs, Good Morning Britain and ITV Lunchtime News provide solid coverage. For those who enjoy live sport, the FIFA World Cup and Nations Championship matches are a must.

Seniors (60+) – Long‑form dramas like Emmerdale and Coronation Street are great for a relaxed evening. The Unwind with ITV segments are ideal for a calm close to the day.

Gaming & Pop‑Culture Enthusiasts – Deal or No Deal, The Chase and All Elite Wrestling provide high‑energy entertainment. The documentary Unbelievable Moments offers a deeper look into extraordinary real‑life events.