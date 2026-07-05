Salvage Hunters and More: QUEST’s Essential Lineup for July 2026

Looking for the best of QUEST this week? We’ve lined up the most engaging reality shows, from treasure hunts to high‑speed adventures, and added our own take on what you shouldn’t miss.

Monday, 2026-07-06 (06:00 – 07:00 London)

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

A 1940s basketball game is restored by Dr Pinball, while a Victorian fireplace with original tiles gets a new life. The show mixes history with hands‑on craftsmanship.

Opinion: The pacing is steady and the technical detail is reliable for fans of restoration work.

Age & Interest: Adults and teens who enjoy DIY and antiques; children may find the content too intense.

Tuesday, 2026-07-07 (13:00 – 14:00 London)

Shed And Buried

Henry and Sam explore a shed full of vintage motorcycles and classic cars, hunting for hidden gems.

Opinion: The relaxed tone keeps the show enjoyable while showcasing a wide range of collectibles.

Age & Interest: Fans of automotive history and collectors of all ages; younger viewers should be supervised due to occasional heavy machinery.

Wednesday, 2026-07-08 (18:00 – 19:00 London)

Antiques Road Trip

Experts travel the UK on a £200 budget, aiming to buy and sell antiques for profit.

Opinion: The show offers a credible look at the antique market, with a good balance of competition and charm.

Age & Interest: Great for adults who enjoy travel and bargain‑hunting; teens might appreciate the adventure aspect.

Thursday, 2026-07-09 (10:00 – 11:00 London)

Outback Truckers

A convoy of 30 trucks delivers supplies to drought‑stricken regions, with rookie drivers facing tough challenges.

Opinion: The drama is reliable for viewers who like high‑stakes logistics and real‑world problem solving.

Age & Interest: Adults with an interest in transport and rural life; younger viewers may need parental guidance due to intense scenes.

Friday, 2026-07-10 (08:00 – 09:00 London)

Aussie Gold Hunters

The Dirt Dogs chase gold in remote Australian mines, while the Scrappers struggle with equipment failures.

Opinion: The series holds up well for fans of mining drama and competitive tension.

Age & Interest: Adults interested in mining and adventure; children may find the content too intense.

Saturday, 2026-07-11 (23:00 – 23:30 London)

How Do They Do It?

The show explains how everyday items, from steel fences to custom vehicles, are crafted.

Opinion: The explanations are clear and the production quality is one of the better options for tech‑savvy viewers.

Age & Interest: Teens and adults fascinated by engineering and manufacturing; younger viewers may need context for complex topics.

Sunday, 2026-07-12 (22:00 – 23:00 London)

In The Eye Of The Storm

A gripping account of a multi‑day blizzard in Buffalo, focusing on a woman’s daring rescue of a man outside her home.

Opinion: The narrative is compelling and holds up well for viewers who appreciate human‑interest stories.

Age & Interest: Adults and older teens who enjoy survival and drama; younger children should be supervised due to intense weather scenes.

Bottom line: QUEST delivers a solid mix of restoration, adventure, and real‑life drama this week. Whether you’re into antiques, trucking logistics, or high‑stakes mining, there’s something for everyone. Keep an eye on the midnight slot for a behind‑the‑scenes look at everyday manufacturing.