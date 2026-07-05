Next Week’s Must-Watch TV on That’s TV

Get ready for a week of comedy, drama, music, and a dash of teleshopping on That’s TV.

Monday – 06 July (London time)

Comedy: Man About The House – 12:40 BST – Still entertaining, it’s a classic that never gets old.

Drama: Minder – 14:50 BST – Holds up well, a reliable crime comedy.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.

Tuesday – 07 July (London time)

Comedy: Bread – 10:35 BST – Still entertaining, a beloved sitcom.

Drama: Benidorm – 20:55 BST – One of the better options for light‑hearted escapism.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Halo – 09:30 BST – A reliable product showcase.

Wednesday – 08 July (London time)

Comedy: Steptoe and Son – 17:40 BST – Still entertaining, classic humour.

Drama: When the Boat Comes In – 14:40 BST – Holds up well, a period drama.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.

Thursday – 09 July (London time)

Comedy: Rising Damp – 07:20 BST – Still entertaining, classic sitcom.

Drama: Shameless – 21:55 BST – Holds up well, a sharp social comedy.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Halo – 09:30 BST – Reliable product showcase.

Friday – 10 July (London time)

Comedy: Birds of a Feather – 16:30 BST – Still entertaining, witty banter.

Drama: Minder – 14:50 BST – Holds up well, a reliable crime comedy.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.

Saturday – 11 July (London time)

Comedy: Man About The House – 12:40 BST – Still entertaining, a classic that never gets old.

Drama: Benidorm – 20:55 BST – One of the better options for light‑hearted escapism.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Halo – 09:30 BST – Reliable product showcase.

Sunday – 12 July (London time)

Comedy: Bread – 10:35 BST – Still entertaining, a beloved sitcom.

Drama: Shameless – 21:55 BST – Holds up well, a sharp social comedy.

Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.

Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.

Bottom Line

That’s TV brings a balanced mix of comedy, drama, music, and commercial fun. Whether you’re after classic sitcoms or light‑hearted drama, there’s something for everyone.