Next Week’s Must-Watch TV on That’s TV
Get ready for a week of comedy, drama, music, and a dash of teleshopping on That’s TV.
Monday – 06 July (London time)
Comedy: Man About The House – 12:40 BST – Still entertaining, it’s a classic that never gets old.
Drama: Minder – 14:50 BST – Holds up well, a reliable crime comedy.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.
Tuesday – 07 July (London time)
Comedy: Bread – 10:35 BST – Still entertaining, a beloved sitcom.
Drama: Benidorm – 20:55 BST – One of the better options for light‑hearted escapism.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Halo – 09:30 BST – A reliable product showcase.
Wednesday – 08 July (London time)
Comedy: Steptoe and Son – 17:40 BST – Still entertaining, classic humour.
Drama: When the Boat Comes In – 14:40 BST – Holds up well, a period drama.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.
Thursday – 09 July (London time)
Comedy: Rising Damp – 07:20 BST – Still entertaining, classic sitcom.
Drama: Shameless – 21:55 BST – Holds up well, a sharp social comedy.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Halo – 09:30 BST – Reliable product showcase.
Friday – 10 July (London time)
Comedy: Birds of a Feather – 16:30 BST – Still entertaining, witty banter.
Drama: Minder – 14:50 BST – Holds up well, a reliable crime comedy.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.
Saturday – 11 July (London time)
Comedy: Man About The House – 12:40 BST – Still entertaining, a classic that never gets old.
Drama: Benidorm – 20:55 BST – One of the better options for light‑hearted escapism.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Halo – 09:30 BST – Reliable product showcase.
Sunday – 12 July (London time)
Comedy: Bread – 10:35 BST – Still entertaining, a beloved sitcom.
Drama: Shameless – 21:55 BST – Holds up well, a sharp social comedy.
Music: That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 08:00 BST – A genuine taste of the best of the ’60s.
Teleshopping: Shop: Jet Hawk – 07:00 BST – Reliable gadget showcase.
Bottom Line
That’s TV brings a balanced mix of comedy, drama, music, and commercial fun. Whether you’re after classic sitcoms or light‑hearted drama, there’s something for everyone.