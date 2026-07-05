BBC Four’s Week of Trivia, Tea Trails, and Timeless Tales – Your Guide to the Best Watching

Ready to plan your evenings? BBC Four has a mix of quizzes, history, music and travel that will keep you hooked from Monday to Thursday. Below is a quick guide to the standout programmes, plus who they’re best for.

Mon 10 Jul 2026 – Quiz & Family Fun

19:00 BST – Only Connect: Victoria Coren’s brain‑teaser faces off against a team of fans. Still reliable, it’s a solid pick for anyone who loves a good mental challenge.

20:00 BST – Keeping Up Appearances: Hyacinth’s holiday plans clash with her church duties. One of the better options for light‑hearted nostalgia fans.

21:00 BST – Easter Island Origins: A documentary that re‑examines giant stone statues. Holds up well for history buffs and curious travellers.

Tues 11 Jul 2026 – Nature & Mystery

19:00 BST – Life on Earth: David Attenborough explores insect life. A reliable choice for families wanting a gentle nature lesson.

21:00 BST – The Sentinels: An early‑war secret project. One of the better options for fans of military history.

22:30 BST – The Black Forest Murders: Detective series with adult themes. Still entertaining for mature viewers who enjoy crime dramas.

Wed 12 Jul 2026 – Music & History

21:05 BST – Summer Night Concert from Vienna 2026: Sir Bryn Terfel performs opera classics. Reliable for classical music lovers needing a cultural highlight.

23:05 BST – Letters from Baghdad: The story of Gertrude Bell. A solid pick for those interested in the early 20th‑century Middle East.

Thurs 13 Jul 2026 – Space & Secrets

20:00 BST – Universe: Brian Cox explores cosmic origins. Holds up well for science enthusiasts looking for a big picture.

21:00 BST – The Nazis: A Warning from History: Documentary on Nazi policy. Still reliable for history seekers wanting to understand past atrocities.

21:50 BST – Afoot Again in the Past: Henry VIII’s forgotten tunnels. One of the better options for archaeology fans.

For the rest of the week, data is still pending, so check back for extra surprises.

Bottom Line

BBC Four offers a curated blend of intellectual quizzing, historical scrutiny, and cultural celebration that caters to nearly every interest. Pick the shows that fit your mood, and enjoy a week of well‑chosen entertainment.