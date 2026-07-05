Magnum, P.I. Leads ITV4’s Lineup: Your Weekly Guide

Monday – 6 July 2026 (Mon)

Start your week with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST: S4 Ep5, “Limited Engagement”, a classic US action drama. Follow it at 07:05 BST with S4 Ep6, “Letter to a Duchess”. For fans of crime‑solving, Dempsey and Makepeace airs at 07:05 BST (S1 Ep3, “Lucky Streak”). The cult drama Boon airs at 08:10 BST (S4 Ep10). The fantasy espionage series The Champions tops the night at 09:15 BST (S1 Ep12). Finally, robot combat fans can enjoy BattleBots at 10:25 BST (S7 Ep34).

Recommendations

Kids (under 12) : Magnum, P.I. – S4 Ep5 (action but mild).

: Magnum, P.I. – S4 Ep5 (action but mild). Teens (12‑18) : Boon – S4 Ep10 (drama).

: Boon – S4 Ep10 (drama). Adults (18‑50) : The Champions – S1 Ep12 (fantasy espionage).

: The Champions – S1 Ep12 (fantasy espionage). Senior (50+): Dempsey and Makepeace – S1 Ep3 (classic detective).

Tuesday – 7 July 2026 (Tue)

The day starts with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST again for S4 Ep7, “Squeeze Play”. A diverse lineup follows: Boon at 07:00 BST (S4 Ep11), Dempsey and Makepeace at 08:05 BST (S1 Ep4), The Champions at 09:05 BST (S1 Ep13), and BattleBots at 10:15 BST (S7 Ep35). The evening closes with Formula E Highlights at 19:00 BST.

Kids : BattleBots – S7 Ep35 (robot combat).

: BattleBots – S7 Ep35 (robot combat). Adults : Magnum, P.I. – S4 Ep11 (action drama).

: Magnum, P.I. – S4 Ep11 (action drama). Sports fans: Formula E Highlights – 19:00 BST (electric racing).

Wednesday – 8 July 2026 (Wed)

Start with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST (S4 Ep9), then Boon at 07:00 BST (S4 Ep12). Mid‑day, The Champions at 08:05 BST (S1 Ep14), followed by BattleBots at 09:15 BST (S7 Ep36). Evening entertainment includes New: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at 23:15 BST.

Family : New: Star Trek – 23:15 BST (sci‑fi).

: New: Star Trek – 23:15 BST (sci‑fi). Action lovers: BattleBots – S7 Ep36.

Thursday – 9 July 2026 (Thu)

The day opens with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST (S4 Ep10) and continues with Boon at 07:00 BST (S4 Ep13). The Champions airs at 08:05 BST (S1 Ep15), and BattleBots at 09:05 BST (S7 Ep37). The late‑night slot features Ice Road Truckers at 21:00 BST.

Adventure seekers: Ice Road Truckers – 21:00 BST.

Friday – 10 July 2026 (Fri)

Friday begins with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST (S4 Ep11), followed by Boon at 07:00 BST (S4 Ep14). The Champions airs at 08:05 BST (S1 Ep16), and BattleBots at 09:05 BST (S7 Ep38). Evening highlights include All Elite Wrestling: Collision at 22:00 BST.

Sports fans: All Elite Wrestling – 22:00 BST.

Saturday – 11 July 2026 (Sat)

Saturday starts early with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST (S4 Ep12), then Boon at 07:00 BST (S4 Ep15). The Champions at 08:05 BST (S1 Ep17), BattleBots at 09:05 BST (S7 Ep39). The night features All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite at 22:00 BST.

Weekend watchers: All Elite Wrestling – 22:00 BST.

Sunday – 12 July 2026 (Sun)

Sunday is a relaxed day with Magnum, P.I. at 06:00 BST (S4 Ep13), Boon at 07:00 BST (S4 Ep16), The Champions at 08:05 BST (S1 Ep18), and BattleBots at 09:05 BST (S7 Ep40). The evening offers New: Berlin Station at 23:10 BST.

Family: New: Berlin Station – 23:10 BST.

Bottom line: ITV4 delivers a robust mix of action, drama and entertainment every day. Whether you’re a fan of classic detective work, high‑octane robot battles, or thrilling sports, there’s something for everyone.