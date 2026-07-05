LEGEND Xtra’s Weekly Lineup: From Walker to the Wild West – Your Guide to the Best Binge

LEGEND Xtra’s Weekly Lineup
Here’s a bite‑sized guide to the top shows on LEGEND Xtra from Monday 06 July to Sunday 12 July. Each day features a standout in a different genre, plus quick age‑group and interest notes to help you decide what to watch.
Monday 06 July 08:00 – 22:30
Walker, Texas Ranger (07:00 – 08:00)
Action‑packed Western with Chuck Norris at the helm. The episode dives into a witness‑protection twist that keeps the pacing tight.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Martial arts, crime drama.
Babylon 5 (09:00 – 10:00)
Sci‑fi saga featuring political intrigue on a star station. The 19th episode adds tension with a mysterious planet.
Age group: 16+
Interest: Space operas, complex narratives.
The Six Million Dollar Man (17:00 – 18:00)
Retro action with a bionic hero fighting crime. Episode 5 of season 5 keeps the gadgets humming.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Sci‑fi tech, nostalgic action.
3:10 to Yuma (20:00 – 22:30)
Russell Crowe leads a tense escort of an outlaw on a rail. The Western remake packs suspense.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Westerns, high‑stakes drama.
The Last Son (22:30 – 00:35)
A modern Western thriller where an outlaw hunts his own children. The 2021 film offers a darker take on the frontier myth.
Age group: 16+
Interest: Psychological thrillers, Western action.
Tuesday 07 July 08:00 – 22:05
Super Cyclone (10:00 – 11:50)
Action thriller starring Ming‑Na Wen. A meteorologist and engineer try to stop a catastrophic tornado. The episode delivers a rush of suspense.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Disaster films, action.
The Brink’s Job (12:00 – 14:00)
True‑crime drama with Peter Falk. The heist plot is sharp, with a slice of 1970s intrigue.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Heist stories, classic crime.
The Jigsaw Man (14:00 – 15:50)
Spy thriller featuring Michael Caine. The episode balances double‑agent drama with a clever twist.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Espionage, classic thrillers.
Conan the Barbarian (22:05 – 00:20)
Fantasy adventure with Jason Momoa. The episode follows a warrior’s quest for vengeance.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Mythic adventures, fantasy action.
Wednesday 08 July 08:00 – 22:10
Beyond the Law (10:00 – 11:50)
Thriller starring Steven Seagal. The episode follows a detective’s quest for justice after a personal tragedy.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Action‑drama, crime.
Nomads (12:10 – 13:55)
Supernatural horror with Pierce Brosnan. The film’s eerie atmosphere keeps viewers on edge.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Horror, suspense.
Eagle’s Wing (14:00 – 16:00)
Western featuring Martin Sheen. The story follows a fugitive in pursuit of a prized horse.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Classic Westerns, adventure.
Boot Hill (16:00 – 18:00)
Spaghetti Western with Terence Hill. The film mixes gunplay with circus performers in a small town.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Western, comedy‑drama.
Black Eagle (18:00 – 20:00)
Martial arts action featuring Jean‑Claude Van Damme. The episode pits a CIA agent against a KGB operative.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Spy action, martial arts.
Thursday 09 July 08:00 – 22:25
The Guest (00:20 – 02:10)
Tense thriller with Dan Stevens. The arrival of a dead son’s friend sparks a series of violent incidents.
Age group: 16+
Interest: Psychological drama, suspense.
Steel Sharks (02:10 – 04:00)
Undersea thriller featuring Gary Busey. Navy Seals rescue a kidnapped scientist, but the operation goes awry.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Military thriller, action.
Apocalypse Of Ice (10:00 – 11:50)
Horror film where a polar vortex threatens the world. The episode explores survival in extreme conditions.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Disaster horror.
London Heist (20:00 – 22:25)
Gangster thriller with Craig Fairbrass. A heist gone wrong sets off a chain of revenge.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Heist, crime drama.
Primal (22:20 – 00:20)
Action thriller with Nicolas Cage. The episode follows a hunter who must protect a rare animal collection.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Exotic adventure, thriller.
Friday 10 July 08:00 – 00:25
The Man Called Noon (00:30 – 02:30)
Western starring Richard Crenna. The episode follows a man who wakes up with no memory and seeks vengeance.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Classic Western, revenge story.
Legacy of Lies (02:30 – 04:15)
Thriller with Scott Adkins. A disgraced MI6 agent uncovers a Russian conspiracy.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Espionage, action.
Eye Of The Tiger (04:15 – 06:00)
Tense thriller with an ex‑Vietnam veteran seeking revenge. The episode blends action with emotional stakes.
Age group: 13+
Interest: War drama, revenge.
The Twilight Zone (06:00 – 06:30)
Classic anthology episode featuring a boy who can alter reality. The episode is a mental twist.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Sci‑fi, speculative fiction.
Mechanic: Resurrection (20:00 – 22:05)
Action thriller sequel starring Jason Statham. The episode follows a hitman in a high‑stakes assassination plot.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Action, heist.
Saturday 11 July 08:00 – 00:35
First Kill (00:25 – 02:20)
Action thriller with Bruce Willis. A desperate father seeks help from a criminal gang after his son is held hostage.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Family drama, crime thriller.
U Turn (22:05 – 00:35)
Neo‑noir crime thriller featuring Sean Penn. A gambler on the run faces a ruthless proposition.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Noir, crime.
The Flight of the Phoenix (13:20 – 16:05)
Adventure with James Stewart. Survivors repair a damaged plane after a crash in the desert.
Age group: Family.
Interest: Survival, classic adventure.
Zulu (16:05 – 19:00)
Historical drama starring Michael Caine. The episode follows two officers at Rorke’s Drift facing a Zulu assault.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Historical war, epic drama.
Sunday 12 July 08:00 – 19:30
Legend Lowdown (12:00 – 12:10)
Showcase of upcoming movies and series. A quick rundown for those looking forward to new releases.
Age group: All ages.
Interest: TV news, entertainment.
Babylon 5 (06:00 – 07:00)
Sci‑fi series continues with a time‑warp rescue mission. This episode adds political tension.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Space drama, complex narratives.
The Twilight Zone (19:00 – 19:30)
Episode about a boy who manipulates reality. The story twists expectations.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Sci‑fi, speculative fiction.
The Flight of the Phoenix (13:20 – 16:05)
Adventure film featuring James Stewart. The survivors’ repair of a plane offers a classic narrative.
Age group: Family.
Interest: Survival, classic adventure.
Zulu (16:05 – 19:00)
Historical drama with a focus on a Zulu assault. The episode highlights military strategy.
Age group: 13+
Interest: Historical war, epic drama.
Bottom line: LEGEND Xtra gives you a full week of varied genres – from action‑filled Westerns to mind‑bending sci‑fi. Pick a show that fits your mood and age group, and let the binge begin.