BBC One Northern Ireland – Your Tuesday TV Playbook: From Breakfast Buzz to Wimbledon Thrills

Breakfast – 05:00 – 08:30
The BBC’s flagship morning programme starts the day with news, sport, business and weather. It’s a reliable anchor for viewers who need a quick yet comprehensive briefing before heading into the day.
Morning Live – 08:30 – 09:45
With Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley, Morning Live offers a lighter take on the day’s headlines, peppered with advice and conversation. It’s a decent pick for those who want a more relaxed start.
Expert Witness – 09:45 – 10:15
This 30‑minute crime‑analysis show dives into forensic details, linking a killer to two police officers and identifying a phone snatcher. It’s one of the better options for crime‑lovers looking for a quick, compelling drama.
Homes Under the Hammer – 10:15 – 11:15
A property‑shopping adventure that takes viewers from a Wiltshire village to a seaside East Sussex setting. The show offers a mix of market insight and visual appeal that holds up well for casual viewers.
Bargain Hunt – 11:15 – 12:00
Danny Sebastian guides teams through a treasure‑hunt of British antiques, including the engineering feat of the longest and steepest set of staircase canal locks in Leicestershire. A solid choice for those who enjoy the thrill of a hunt without the intensity of a competition.
BBC News at One – 12:00 – 13:00
A one‑hour news block that delivers the latest national and international headlines. It’s a dependable source of current affairs for midday viewers.
Wimbledon 2026 – 13:00 – 17:00
Live coverage of the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. For tennis enthusiasts, this is the event to watch – the real show‑stopper of the day.
BBC News – 17:00 – 17:30
A short news slot that rounds off the afternoon with the latest updates. It’s a quick catch‑up that complements the earlier news block.
BBC Newsline – 17:30 – 18:00
Local news from across Northern Ireland, presented by Tara Mills and Declan Harvey. It offers a more focused view of regional stories.
Wimbledon 2026 – 18:00 – 21:00
The late‑afternoon and evening sessions of the tournament continue, keeping tennis fans glued to the action.
BBC News and Weather – 21:00 – 21:30
A combined news and weather update that gives a final look at the day’s developments and tomorrow’s forecast.
BBC Newsline – 21:30 – 21:40
Another brief local news segment that keeps the community informed.
Anyone But You – 21:40 – 23:15
A drama about two ex‑partners pretending to be a couple at a wedding. The strong language and tense storyline make it a gripping late‑night option.
Weather for the Week Ahead – 23:15 – 23:20
A quick five‑minute forecast that helps viewers plan the days ahead.
BBC News – 23:20 – 05:00
BBC One joins the rolling news channel for a night of continuous coverage. A reliable source for late‑night viewers who want to stay up‑to‑date.
Bottom line: The day starts with a reliable news mix, offers a mix of light‑hearted content and serious investigation, and culminates with the excitement of Wimbledon and a thoughtful drama in the evening. Whether you’re after quick news, property insights, or tennis action, the Tuesday lineup has you covered.
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