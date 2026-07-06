BBC One Northern Ireland – Your Tuesday TV Playbook: From Breakfast Buzz to Wimbledon Thrills

Breakfast – 05:00 – 08:30

The BBC’s flagship morning programme starts the day with news, sport, business and weather. It’s a reliable anchor for viewers who need a quick yet comprehensive briefing before heading into the day.

Morning Live – 08:30 – 09:45

With Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley, Morning Live offers a lighter take on the day’s headlines, peppered with advice and conversation. It’s a decent pick for those who want a more relaxed start.

Expert Witness – 09:45 – 10:15

This 30‑minute crime‑analysis show dives into forensic details, linking a killer to two police officers and identifying a phone snatcher. It’s one of the better options for crime‑lovers looking for a quick, compelling drama.

Homes Under the Hammer – 10:15 – 11:15

A property‑shopping adventure that takes viewers from a Wiltshire village to a seaside East Sussex setting. The show offers a mix of market insight and visual appeal that holds up well for casual viewers.

Bargain Hunt – 11:15 – 12:00

Danny Sebastian guides teams through a treasure‑hunt of British antiques, including the engineering feat of the longest and steepest set of staircase canal locks in Leicestershire. A solid choice for those who enjoy the thrill of a hunt without the intensity of a competition.

BBC News at One – 12:00 – 13:00

A one‑hour news block that delivers the latest national and international headlines. It’s a dependable source of current affairs for midday viewers.

Wimbledon 2026 – 13:00 – 17:00

Live coverage of the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. For tennis enthusiasts, this is the event to watch – the real show‑stopper of the day.

BBC News – 17:00 – 17:30

A short news slot that rounds off the afternoon with the latest updates. It’s a quick catch‑up that complements the earlier news block.

BBC Newsline – 17:30 – 18:00

Local news from across Northern Ireland, presented by Tara Mills and Declan Harvey. It offers a more focused view of regional stories.

Wimbledon 2026 – 18:00 – 21:00

The late‑afternoon and evening sessions of the tournament continue, keeping tennis fans glued to the action.

BBC News and Weather – 21:00 – 21:30

A combined news and weather update that gives a final look at the day’s developments and tomorrow’s forecast.

BBC Newsline – 21:30 – 21:40

Another brief local news segment that keeps the community informed.

Anyone But You – 21:40 – 23:15

A drama about two ex‑partners pretending to be a couple at a wedding. The strong language and tense storyline make it a gripping late‑night option.

Weather for the Week Ahead – 23:15 – 23:20

A quick five‑minute forecast that helps viewers plan the days ahead.

BBC News – 23:20 – 05:00

BBC One joins the rolling news channel for a night of continuous coverage. A reliable source for late‑night viewers who want to stay up‑to‑date.

Bottom line: The day starts with a reliable news mix, offers a mix of light‑hearted content and serious investigation, and culminates with the excitement of Wimbledon and a thoughtful drama in the evening. Whether you’re after quick news, property insights, or tennis action, the Tuesday lineup has you covered.