Tuesday’s Prime Picks on Really TV

Ready to dive into a day of reality, antiques, and a touch of the supernatural? Here’s your guide to the most engaging programs on Really TV this Tuesday.

Salvage Hunters – The Antiques Hunter’s Heaven

Salvage Hunters dominates the afternoon with a lineup that mixes history, treasure hunting, and a dash of family drama. Viki and Serkan oscillate between the quiet charm of a historic mill and the adrenaline of a former RAF airbase, uncovering items that span centuries. For fans of the “found‑it‑and‑sell‑it” genre, this show stays reliable, offering a steady stream of unexpected gems.

Fantasy Homes By The Sea – Your Coastal Dream

With a budget of £450,000 and a dream of a seaside escape, Catherine Gee navigates the Dorset coastline to find the perfect property. If you’re scouting for property inspiration or just love the visual appeal of coastal homes, this episode delivers clean, aspirational content.

The Yorkshire Auction House – Where Value Meets Variety

Angus takes us through a maze of 4,000 pieces of royal memorabilia and 19th‑century Chinese porcelain, showcasing the thrill of the auction. If you enjoy a blend of history, negotiation, and a touch of drama, this segment is a solid choice.

Antiques Road Trip – The Road to Rich Finds

Paul and Raj continue their Wiltshire adventure, tackling the gamble of antique jelly moulds and the unpredictability of auction dynamics. For travel buffs with a taste for antiques, this series offers a refreshing mix of road‑trip excitement and market insight.

Help! My House Is Haunted – The Spectral Show

From the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum to a 19th‑century mansion, the team navigates ghostly sightings with a blend of curiosity and caution. For those intrigued by the paranormal, this episode provides a compelling mix of suspense and investigation.