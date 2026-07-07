ITV2 Wednesday Lineup: From Reality Gold to Game Show Thrills

It’s Wednesday, the night when reality shows, game show classics, and animated sitcoms collide on ITV2. Below is a rundown of the key programmes, with our take on why you should tune in.

Deal or No Deal – 06:25 BST

Stephen Mulhern hosts a high‑stakes showdown where contestants risk everything for a life‑changing sum. The format is familiar, but the tension is always fresh. It’s a solid pick if you enjoy classic game show drama.

Dress to Impress – 07:30 BST

Three contestants vie for a London date by styling their outfits. The show’s light‑hearted vibe makes it a pleasant interlude after the intensity of the game show.

Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps – 08:25 BST

A reality series capturing a couple’s early pregnancy journey. The episode offers a genuine glimpse into day‑to‑day anxieties and excitement.

The Only Way Is Essex – 09:20 BST

Demi’s new romance fuels drama, while old friendships clash. It’s one of the better options for a quick dose of reality drama.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – 10:20 BST

A dramatic dinner turns chaotic when a confrontation breaks out. The show’s flair for melodrama keeps viewers hooked.

The Real Housewives of Orange County – 11:15 BST

Shannon’s tea party turns into a trip‑planning frenzy. If you’re craving high‑tea drama, this is the episode.

Dinner Date – 12:10 BST

Nick faces five blind‑date menus. The premise is simple but the suspense is genuine.

Supermarket Sweep – 13:10 BST

Rylan Clark‑Neal teams up with former Love Island stars for a special edition. The fast‑paced format is a fun watch.

The Floor US – 14:10 BST

Rob Lowe hosts the American version of the game show. Information on the episode is sparse, so it’s best for casual viewers.

The Only Way Is Essex – 15:10 BST

Chloe launches a business while navigating new love interest. The episode offers another slice of reality buzz.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – 16:10 BST

A trip to Puerto Vallarta turns chaotic when a recording mishap occurs. Drama continues to unfold.

The Real Housewives of Orange County – 17:00 BST

Shannon’s birthday trip to London hits turbulence when tensions rise. Plenty of drama for the evening.

Celebrity Catchphrase – 18:00 BST

Stephen Mulhern hosts a celebrity special where contestants try to guess phrases for charity. The format is familiar but the celebrity twists keep things lively.

New: The Floor US – 19:00 BST

Season 3 opens with Rob Lowe testing contestants on quirky trivia. The show’s quirky tone makes it worth a watch.

The 1% Club – 20:00 BST

Lee Mack presents a quiz where logic and common sense rule. It’s a light‑hearted way to end the evening.

New: Love Island – 21:05 BST

The latest episode of the reality hit sees contestants battle for the ultimate cash prize. It’s one of the better options for late‑night drama.

New: Love Island: The Debrief – 22:05 BST

Daily gossip and villa drama from the Love Island experts. A quick recap that keeps you in the loop.

Family Guy – 22:35 BST

Stewie’s rivalry heats up in a playground war. Classic satire continues to entertain.

American Dad! – 23:05 BST

Steve’s revenge plot adds a fresh twist to the series. A quick dose of satire before bed.

Bob’s Burgers – 23:35 BST

Bob and Linda deal with a runaway Rudy. The familiar family dynamics stay amusing.

Bottom Line: The Wednesday schedule on ITV2 blends high‑stakes game shows, reality drama, and animated comedy to keep viewers entertained all night. Whether you’re after a quick laugh or a full‑blown drama saga, there’s something for every mood.