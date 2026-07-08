Why Thursday’s Line‑up on Great! Romance is a Must‑Watch for Fans of Love & Laughter

Thursday on Great! Romance offers a smorgasbord of heart‑warming and light‑hearted fare. Below we’ve sifted through the schedule to spotlight the most engaging titles, paired with a quick opinion on why you should tune in.

1️⃣ Love at Mariposa Beach – Romance‑Comedy

Time: 13:00 – 13:55 & 14:00 – 14:55

Premise: Claire escapes to a beach retreat to reset, only to stumble upon unexpected love.

Opinion: The show blends humour with genuine sentiment – it’s a solid pick if you’re craving a breezy romance that won’t feel formulaic.

2️⃣ A Royal Recipe for Love – Cooking‑Romance

Time: 18:50 – 19:45 & 19:50 – 20:50

Premise: An NYC baker aims for a cookbook deal while navigating a budding romance with royalty.

Opinion: The culinary backdrop gives this romance a fresh twist; the stakes feel real without over‑dramatising.

3️⃣ My One and Only – Reality‑Romance

Time: 14:55 – 15:50 & 15:55 – 16:50

Premise: A woman enters a reality show to find “The One,” but a love triangle complicates matters.

Opinion: It offers a realistic look at dating in the digital age; watch it if you like a bit of drama mixed with romance.

4️⃣ Love at the Lodge – Legal‑Romance

Time: 16:50 – 17:45 & 17:50 – 18:50

Premise: A lawyer negotiates a promotion while courting the family of a potential client.

Opinion: The legal setting adds a layer of intrigue; it’s a decent choice for fans of workplace romance.

5️⃣ Baking up Love – Sweet‑Romance

Time: 20:50 – 21:45 & 21:50 – 22:50

Premise: A confectionery owner competes in a bake‑off while dealing with an energetic niece.

Opinion: The light‑hearted plot and sweet visuals make it a comforting watch for a late‑night break.

6️⃣ Puppy Love – Family‑Romance

Time: 22:50 – 23:45 & 23:50 – 00:40

Premise: A single mum adopts a puppy, causing both heart‑warming and comedic moments.

Opinion: If you enjoy wholesome family stories, this is a reliable pick that keeps the mood light.

Bottom line: Thursday’s schedule on Great! Romance delivers a mix of romance, culinary charm, and reality drama. Whether you’re after a beach‑side love story or a bake‑off romance, there’s a title to fit your mood. Give these shows a shot and let the stories carry you through the evening.