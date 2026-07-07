TLC Wednesday Night: From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Marvels to ‘Dangerously Obese’ Realities – Pick Your Perfect Pick

It’s Wednesday, the night is still young, and TLC’s lineup is brimming with shows that span comedy, drama, reality and science. Below is our hand‑picked selection of what you should be watching, along with the exact times in London (BST) and a quick opinion on each.

The Big Bang Theory – 10:00‑12:30 BST

Starting at 10:00 BST, the iconic sitcom returns with a half‑hour of quirky banter and science‑puns that still entertain. The latest episode dives into a ‘Star Trek’ documentary, revealing a surprising twist about Sheldon’s past relationships. For fans of light‑hearted science, it’s a reliable pick that holds up well.

Young Sheldon – 08:00‑10:00 BST

From 8:00 to 10:00 BST, the prequel series showcases Sheldon’s early brilliance and the quirks of his family. The episodes cover a range of topics from religious debates to family drama. It’s still entertaining, especially for viewers who enjoy a blend of comedy and heartfelt moments.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – 07:00‑07:30 BST & 14:00‑15:00 BST

A light‑hearted drama that explores the challenges of new marriage and family dynamics. The first episode at 7:00 BST is a good start to the series, while the 2‑hour mark at 14:00 offers a deeper dive into character backstories. It holds up well for those looking for family‑centered narratives.

Unacceptable – 21:00‑22:00 BST & 23:00‑00:00 BST

This satirical panel show tackles controversial topics with guests Ed Gamble, Richard Ayoade and Joanne McNally. The first hour at 21:00 BST offers a mix of sharp wit and social commentary. It’s still relevant for viewers who appreciate a daring take on current affairs.

Dangerously Obese – 22:00‑23:00 BST

The episode at 22:00 BST follows Bryan’s decision to undergo bariatric surgery after struggling with obesity. It provides a realistic look at the challenges and hopes involved. The show remains reliable for viewers interested in personal transformation stories.

Dr. Pimple Popper – 00:00‑01:00 BST & 01:00‑02:00 BST

Two consecutive episodes in the early morning showcase the quirky world of dermatology. These episodes still entertain those curious about the science behind skin issues. It holds up well as a light, educational watch.

My 600‑lb Life – 02:00‑04:00 BST

The episode at 02:00 BST follows Doug’s struggle with obesity and the impact on his life and relationships. It remains a reliable source of inspiration and realism for anyone dealing with weight issues.

Say Yes to the Dress Lancashire – 04:00‑06:00 BST

From 04:00 to 06:00 BST, the series showcases real brides searching for their dream dress. The show still offers a reliable look at fashion decisions and the emotional journey of choosing a wedding gown.

Bottom line: Whether you’re in the mood for science‑packed comedy, heartfelt family drama, or real‑life weight‑loss journeys, TLC’s Wednesday lineup has something that will fit your mood. Tune in at the times that suit you best and enjoy a mix of entertainment that holds up well.