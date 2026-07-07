Midweek Romance Marathon: Your Guide to Wednesday’s Must‑Watch on Great!

It’s Wednesday, the day that lets us drift into love stories, laughter, and a few well‑timed good news moments. Below is the lineup on Great! Romance that will keep your heart ticking, with my take on what makes each one worth a spot in your evening. All times are shown in London (BST).

It Was Always You – 08:00‑08:55

Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes lead a light‑hearted rom‑com about a high‑school sweetheart’s return. The charm lies in its nostalgic beats and the subtle way it nudges you to think about second chances. One of the better options for a quick smile.

Finding Mr. Right – 12:00‑12:55

Elena Juatco’s faux‑relationship plot twists into a surprisingly honest exploration of love’s quirks. The chemistry feels genuine, and the comedic beats keep it light. Holds up well for a mid‑day pick‑up.

Pearl In Paradise – 14:00‑14:55

Jill Wagner stars in a tropical adventure where a lost pearl could be the key to love—or chaos. The setting is gorgeous, and the banter keeps the pace upbeat. A solid pick for those craving a dose of sunlit romance.

This Little Love Of Mine – 15:55‑16:55

With Saskia Hampele at the helm, the story follows a lawyer’s return to her island home in search of family and feelings. The blend of legal drama and romantic tension is handled with care, making it a reliable midnight companion.

Perfect Pairing – 17:55‑18:45

A food critic’s memory loss leads to an unexpected partnership with a single‑dad winery owner. The culinary backdrop adds a fresh flavour, and the narrative stays grounded in relatable emotions.

Never Too Late To Celebrate – 19:45‑20:35

Camila’s reluctant 30th birthday turns into a double quinceañera celebration, blending cultural heritage with romance. The pacing is smooth, and the spark is subtle but engaging.

Love At First Dance – 22:35‑23:30

Becca Tobin dances into a charming story about rhythm and heart. The dance scenes are crafted with lightness, and the underlying romance feels genuine. A gentle end to the day.