Wednesday Wins on Challenge: Game Shows, Auctions and a Dash of Darts









It’s a full‑stack of brain‑busting, money‑making and even a bit of skill‑testing this Wednesday. Below we pick the best of the lineup, add a quick verdict and a few visuals.





The Chase – Know‑It‑All Edition







Bradley Walsh leads the charge as contestants race to out‑answer The Chaser. The format keeps the tension high and the audience on their toes. A solid, reliable choice if you enjoy quick wit and friendly rivalry.





The Celebrity Chase – Stars in Their Own Show







Celebrity guests add a splash of glamour to the classic quiz. It’s entertaining, though the stakes feel a bit lower than the regular version. A good pick for those who like a mix of fame and facts.





The Bidding Room – Antique Market Mania







Nigel Havers guides a panel of dealers as they bid on treasures. The show offers a glimpse into the world of antiques, with a bit of drama when prices clash. A reliable watch if you’re into collectibles.





Dickinson’s Real Deal – Hunt for Bargains







David Dickinson travels across the country chasing deals. The format feels familiar but keeps the tension alive with each auction. A decent choice for those who like a mix of travel and bargaining.





Tenable – The £125k Challenge







Warwick Davis leads a quiz where the magic number is 10. The prize is tempting, but the pace can feel rushed. Still, it’s a one‑off that could offer a high reward for quick thinkers.





Family Fortunes – Battle of the Brains







Two families clash over survey‑based questions. The format is classic, and the light‑hearted competition keeps it pleasant. A solid pick for light entertainment.





Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – Prize for Charity







Celebrities aim for a million pounds for charity. The stakes are clear, though the format may feel familiar. Reliable if you like a charitable twist.





Bullseye – Darts Meets Trivia







Contestants combine dart skills with trivia. The quirky mix offers a unique twist. A fun, one‑off for those who enjoy a bit of skill competition.





Bottom line: This Wednesday’s Challenge schedule delivers a solid mix of quizzes, auctions and a dash of darts. Pick a show that suits your mood – from quick‑fire questions to collectible drama – and enjoy the evening.



