Thursday’s 5USA TV Fever: NCIS, Law & Order & the Unexpected Hits – Your Guide

Ready for a Thursday night full of drama and intrigue on 5USA? Dive into our picks, from procedural thrillers to quick news rundowns, and find out what’s truly worth your time.

06:00–09:00 – Ideal World Shopping

Ideal World Shopping – For All Your Shopping Needs.

While this segment is more of a shopping channel than a narrative, it offers a reliable platform for browsing a range of products. It holds up well for those looking to browse.

09:00–09:10 – Entertainment News on 5

A daily round‑up of showbiz news and gossip from around the world, focusing on celebrities, movies, music and entertainment.

This quick rundown keeps viewers in the loop, a solid pick for those who love to stay updated.

09:10–10:00 – NCIS (S19 Ep6)

NCIS investigates the death of a beloved navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country.

The series continues to deliver those classic procedural thrills, keeping the suspense alive.

10:00–11:00 – NCIS (S19 Ep7)

NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship whose body is discovered in the ship’s sauna.

Even in a confined setting, the investigation keeps the audience engaged with its methodical approach.

11:00–11:55 – NCIS (S19 Ep8)

NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a target car on a shooting range.

The episode demonstrates the show’s knack for weaving complex plot threads into a cohesive narrative.

11:55–12:00 – Entertainment News on 5

Another quick update to keep you in the know.

12:00–13:00 – Law & Order (S1 Ep22)

Captain Cragen ends up in the cross‑hairs of an investigation into evidence tampering, and the DA’s office is forced to put him in a precarious situation to implicate the conspirators.

The episode showcases the procedural depth that fans of the series appreciate.

13:00–14:00 – Law & Order (S2 Ep1)

Greevey is murdered and an angry Logan pressures a confession out of the killer. Prosecutors struggle to allow the confession to be used in court.

It sets up the season with a tense narrative that stays true to the franchise’s style.

14:00–15:00 – Law & Order (S2 Ep16)

A woman claims she suffered from extreme emotional disturbance when she shot her ex‑husband and his young lover in bed. Prosecutors believe her son can uncover the truth in the case.

It delivers a dramatic courtroom showdown that remains engaging.

15:00–16:00 – Law & Order (S2 Ep17)

The parents of a woman murdered in Manhattan try to get the case moved to Connecticut so that they can pursue the death penalty against the defendant, a suspected serial killer.

The episode examines the moral complexities of justice.

16:00–17:00 – Law & Order (S2 Ep18)

A teenage drug addict claims that a nun molested her at a treatment house, but the investigation leads to an accusation of rape involving the chief executive of the facility.

It offers a gripping look at institutional abuse.

18:00–19:00 – NCIS (S20 Ep1)

Alden Parker is still on the run with his ex‑wife Vivian. The team investigates who might have a personal vendetta against him in the hope of clearing Parker’s name.

The episode keeps the tension high with personal stakes.

19:00–20:00 – NCIS (S20 Ep2)

McGee’s personal and professional lives intersect when a dad from his children’s school is linked to a break‑in at a government storage bunker.

The episode blends family drama with procedural intrigue.

20:00–21:00 – NCIS (S20 Ep3)

The team tries to determine the motive behind the crime when a dead body is found at an ancient burial site. Torres continues therapy with Dr Grace.

It offers a unique blend of history and contemporary investigation.

21:00–22:00 – New: Blue Bloods (S11 Ep10)

Frank turns to Erin for help with a reform he can’t publicly support. Danny and Baez dive into the high‑stakes world of gaming after a high profile video game streamer is murdered.

This episode introduces a fresh twist into the long‑running saga.

22:00–23:00 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (S13 Ep4)

Double Strands: Police drama series about an elite sex crime unit based in New York. Though DNA proves a family man is a rapist, Amaro has a hunch the suspect is innocent.

It keeps the series’ procedural depth while tackling complex moral questions.

23:00–00:55 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (S12 Ep16)

Police drama series about an elite sex crime unit based in New York. The detectives trail a rapist who broadcasts his attacks over the internet.

The episode offers a modern take on cyber‑crime.

00:55–01:50 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (S12 Ep17)

Pursuit: Police drama series about an elite sex crime unit based in New York. Benson and Tutola investigate a case involving a TV host who is looking for her sister’s abductor.

It explores the intersection of media and crime.

01:50–02:45 – NCIS Hawaii (S3 Ep5)

NCIS is tasked to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch carrying a deadly secret. Meanwhile, Sam asks Tennant for a favour.

The episode blends international intrigue with local action.

02:45–03:35 – Bull (S4 Ep20)

Bull and the team help Taylor bring a civil suit against the woman who killed Taylor’s friend in a hit‑and‑run when the driver evades criminal charges by claiming diplomatic immunity.

It showcases legal strategy in a high‑stakes context.

03:35–04:00 – Cops (S33 Ep2)

A little rain doesn’t stop a determined quad driver from trying to outrun police. A deputy has doubts about a man’s professed distrust of banks.

The episode captures the gritty reality of street‑level policing.

04:00–06:00 – Teleshopping

Shop by phone from the comfort of your home.

06:00–09:00 – Ideal World Shopping (Repeat)

Ideal World Shopping – For All Your Shopping Needs.

It remains a reliable channel for browsing a wide range of products.

Bottom line: With NCIS and Law & Order leading the lineup, 5USA delivers a blend of procedural intensity and quick news updates that cater to diverse tastes. If you’re craving investigative drama, the NCIS and Law & Order blocks are your go‑to choices, while the news and shopping segments keep the evening grounded and accessible.