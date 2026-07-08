U&Dave Thursday Lineup: From Biker Bakes to Panel Ploys

Thursday on U&Dave offers a smorgasbord of almost‑unmissable entertainment. From the high‑octane twists of Top Gear to the culinary escapades of Rick Stein, the channel balances nostalgia with fresh revivals.

Top Gear – Episode 3

12:20 – 13:20 Top Gear returns with the usual blend of motoring news and polarising opinions. Clarkson, Richard and the crew push the boundaries with experiments that are both hilarious and a tad risky. I find the segment reliable for those wanting a dose of automotive bravado without the over‑dramatic flair.

Top Gear – Episode 5

13:20 – 14:20 Top Gear continues the high‑speed caprice. The inclusion of pop icon Simon Cowell adds a fresh dynamic, though the show still leans on its signature bravado. It holds up as a solid pick for fans of automotive spectacle.

Rick Stein’s Fresh Food – Episode 5

10:20 – 10:50 Rick Stein invites viewers into a cookery school for children and unearths an 18th‑century Welsh bread recipe. The episode is gentle and educational, a calm counterpoint to the earlier high‑energy offerings.

Rick Stein’s Fresh Food – Episode 6

10:50 – 11:20 Rick Stein follows three men on a quest for missing pear trees, culminating in a cider‑based feast. A satisfying culinary adventure that showcases the diversity of British produce.

Rick Stein’s Taste of Shanghai

11:20 – 12:20 Rick Stein explores Shanghai’s culinary scene, probing whether the city preserves its roots amid rapid growth. The episode offers a balanced view, blending history with contemporary food culture.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes – S1 Ep6

07:25 – 07:50 Robson Green partners with Sara Davies for a gorge‑walking adventure in Teesdale. The episode feels like a calm rural getaway, a nice break from the high‑energy shows earlier in the day.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes – S1 Ep7

07:50 – 08:20 Robson Green takes host Tom Brittney on a road trip across County Durham. The duo’s banter is light and engaging, offering an easy‑going watch for the audience.

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers – S6 Ep3

08:20 – 09:20 Border Force brings the drama of border security to life. Episodes are gritty and realistic; this one focuses on a man’s confrontation with a cartel, a reminder of the stakes involved.

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers – S6 Ep4

09:20 – 10:20 Border Force showcases a handgun arrest and a methamphetamine bust. The episode is reliable for viewers looking for real‑world enforcement drama.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – S5 Ep4

14:20 – 15:00 Mortimer & Whitehouse accompany Paul and Bob with terrier Ted to fish for perch, later joined by comedian Richard Herring for dinner. The light‑hearted fishing adventure offers a charming slice of British humour.

Greece with Simon Reeve – S1 Ep2

15:00 – 16:00 Simon Reeve journeys from the Peloponnese to northern Greece, exploring how locals cope with ongoing crises. The episode is insightful and thought‑provoking.

Hairy Bikers’ Bakeation – S1 Ep5

16:00 – 17:00 Hairy Bikers arrive in Austria, sampling Vienna’s patisserie capital before reaching the Grossglockner Alpine pass. A delicious blend of travel and baking.

Would I Lie To You? – S17 Ep7

19:40 – 20:20 Would I Lie To You? features Sinitta and others as Rob Brydon and the team sift through fact and fiction. The panel’s banter is sharp, making it one of the better options for light entertainment.

Would I Lie To You? – S7 Ep1

20:20 – 21:00 Would I Lie To You? showcases the classic dynamic of Rob Brydon, David Mitchell and Lee Mack. The segment is witty and keeps the audience engaged.

QI XL – S21 Ep7

21:00 – 22:00 QI XL explores ufology with Sandi Toksvig and others. The episode offers a humorous take on mysterious phenomena, a good pick for those craving intellectual banter.

Have I Got a Bit More News for You – S64 Ep6

22:00 – 23:00 Have I Got a Bit More News for You delivers news satire with Paul Merton and Ian Hislop as hosts. The segment is entertainingly cynical, a nice wrap‑up for the evening.

8 Out of 10 Cats – S22 Ep7

23:00 – 00:00 8 Out of 10 Cats features Jimmy Carr and a roster of comedians battling for laughs. The show is reliable for a comedic close‑out.

Mock the Week – S12 Ep8

00:00 – 00:40 Mock the Week delivers satirical improv on current events. The episode is a solid choice for viewers wanting sharp commentary.

Bottom Line

U&Dave’s Thursday lineup offers something for everyone: high‑octane motoring, culinary journeys, rural escapades, and panel banter. Whether you’re after excitement or a calmer view, the channel’s mix keeps the evening moving. Grab a snack, settle in, and let the programmes do the talking.