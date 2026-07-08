Sky Mix Thursday: From Border Security to Star Trek – Your Watchlist

Looking for a Thursday binge? Sky Mix has a mix of gritty border drama, high‑speed police action and the timeless appeal of Star Trek. Below is a hand‑picked lineup that covers a range of genres, with my honest take on each.

Border Security – 07:00-07:30

Border Security: America’s Front Line delivers real‑time tension at the Peace Arch crossing and a German rock band turned smuggling incident. Still entertaining for fans of true‑crime drama.

Border Patrol – 08:00-09:00

Border Patrol’s New Zealand customs agents showcase the grit of preventing illegal items. A reliable slice of reality TV that keeps you on edge.

Nothing To Declare – 09:00-11:00

Nothing to Declare follows Australian officers protecting airports from drug‑runners and terrorists. One of the better options for hard‑boiled documentary fans.

Police 24/7 – 13:00-14:00

Police 24/7 shows Wilmington police in action, from late‑night picnics to custody disputes. Still entertaining for those who enjoy rapid‑fire crime stories.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – 16:00-17:00

Deep Space Nine’s episode with a strange entity on Keiko’s body keeps the sci‑fi loyalists hooked. Holds up well against newer series.

Stargate SG‑1 – 17:00-18:00

Stargate SG‑1’s Chimera arc blends romance and horror. A solid pick for fans of science‑fantasy who want a packed storyline.

Stargate Universe – 18:00-19:00

Stargate Universe’s survival battle in an alternate 1944 feels fresh and tense. A reliable watch for genre lovers.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – 19:00-20:00

Legacy episode brings a rescue mission to Tasha Yar’s home planet. Still entertaining for the classic Trek squad.

Black Widow – 21:00-22:00

Black Widow’s first part delves into a complex web of lies. Holds up well before the series finale.

Highway Patrol – 03:00-04:00

Highway Patrol’s high‑speed chases and explosive crashes keep adrenaline high. A solid addition to the lineup.

Highway Cops – 05:00-06:00

Highway Cops offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at dangerous New Zealand highways. Still entertaining for those who like real‑life action.

Teleshopping – 06:30-07:00

Teleshopping 2026 is a light break, but not worth the time if you’re hunting for drama.

Bottom line: Sky Mix Thursday gives a solid blend of real‑world drama and classic science fiction. Whether you’re into border security, police procedural, or interstellar adventures, there’s something to keep you hooked.