Thursday on GB News: Power‑Packed News & Debate for the Modern Viewer

Start your day with a lively breakfast conversation on Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie – a light‑hearted mix of national chatter and global gossip.

At 08:30, Britain’s Newsroom dives into the day’s headlines, offering a reliable source for the latest events and analysis.

Midday, Good Afternoon Britain brings a balanced take on the nation’s top stories, hosted by Tom Harwood and Emily Carver.

In the afternoon, Martin Daubney presents a sharp, up‑to‑the‑minute analysis, delivering a fresh perspective on current affairs.

Late afternoon, Dewbs & Co gives a no‑frills look at the day’s news, with Michelle’s direct take on the hottest topics.

Prime time kicks off with Farage, a bold debate that pushes boundaries and offers a view other media may miss.

Then, Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation offers a measured perspective, grounding the discussion with a calm tone.

Nightly, Patrick Christys Tonight brings spirited debate, followed by a late‑night edition that covers the day’s breaking news.

The evening concludes with The Late Show Live, bringing U.S. insights to UK viewers from Washington DC.

Bottom line: Thursday on GB News delivers a full spectrum of news and debate, from breakfast chatter to late‑night analysis.