What’s Worth Watching on Thursday for TRUE CRIME Xtra

UK Crime Files: Serial Killer… – Alun Kyte’s Dark Legacy

Jackie Malton revisits the case of Alun Kyte, the Midlands Ripper, who murdered two women near Leicestershire in 1993 and 1994. The episode digs into the chilling details and the hunt that finally brought him to justice.

This one tops the list for me – the combination of investigative depth and chilling storytelling makes it one of the better options for true crime lovers.

UK Crime Files: Railway Murders – A Cold Case on the Tracks

Jackie Malton follows the case of William Saunderson‑Smith, a property millionaire murdered in his home. Police used CCTV to trace three suspects across Europe, unraveling a transnational mystery.

While not as intense as the serial killer episode, the railway murders offer a reliable look into forensic sleuthing.

Secrets of a Murder Detective – Inside a Cold Case

Detective Keogh and his team uncover nurse Kevin Cobb’s crimes of rape and manslaughter, using parallel investigations, drug evidence, and a friend’s lead to reveal the truth.

This one’s a solid pick for those who enjoy a mix of detective work and courtroom drama.

Medical Detectives – The Science of Murder

Police enlist the help of a sniffer dog and a blood spatter expert to track down the killer of a disc jockey, found dead in a community garden. The episode showcases forensic science in action.

The medical angle keeps it fresh, though it can feel a bit repetitive across the run.

Judge Judy – Courtroom Showdowns

A litigator battles a feuding sibling over their late mother’s estate, while a woman sues a motorist for a car accident. The show delivers a mix of drama and legal intrigue.

If you’re looking for a lighter, more comedic take on legal disputes, this is the one to watch.

All in all, Thursday on TRUE CRIME Xtra gives you a mix of deep investigations and courtroom drama. Pick the serial killer episode for the most gripping start, and fill in with the others for a full night of intrigue.