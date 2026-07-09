Friday on Channel 5: From Paws to Politics – Your Friday Night Guide

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect on Channel 5 this Friday. The schedule starts with a gentle start for the little ones and builds up to late‑night debate.

6:50 – 6:55 – Pip and Posy

Pip and Posy wake up disappointed that the snow they expected hasn’t arrived. They invent creative ways to have snowy fun without actual snow. A light‑hearted episode that keeps the young audience engaged.

6:55 – 7:05 – PAW Patrol

Liberty comes to visit the pups just in time to help save the Turbots and their radar doppler in a daring mountain rescue. As one of the most popular children’s series, it’s a reliable pick for families.

7:05 – 7:15 – New: Move It Milkshakers!

Kemi and Derek introduce the letter W, exploring amazing things that begin with W before an alphabet‑inspired move: Wiggle! It’s a solid choice for preschoolers learning letters.

7:15 – 7:30 – Jeremy Vine

Start the day with a dose of hard‑hitting debate, phone calls and a little fun, all driven by Jeremy’s unique style. The show offers a balanced mix of opinion and discussion, making it a good spot for viewers who want a quick briefing.

10:30 – 11:45 – Storm & Alexis

Two of Channel 5’s most‑loved faces team up to focus on the issues that matter most to viewers, with your opinions front and centre. It’s a lively, interactive format that keeps the audience engaged.

14:00 – 14:55 – Castle

Castle and Beckett must find a serial arsonist as Ryan and Esposito struggle for their life in a building set on fire. The drama’s solid pacing keeps viewers hooked until the end.

18:00 – 19:00 – New: Tour de France 2026

The peloton travels from Hagetmau to Bordeaux in Stage 7, offering opportunities for sprinters to return to centre stage after demanding climbing days. While the description is brief, the event is a reliable highlight for cycling fans.

19:00 – 21:00 – Tenerife with Jane McDonald

Jane undertakes an island‑hopping adventure across the Canaries, discovering hidden treasures in Tenerife and Gran Canaria. The travel format offers a relaxed, scenic escape for viewers looking to unwind.

22:00 – 23:55 – New: Piers Morgan: Uncensored

The bold, opinion‑led news and debate show hosted by Piers Morgan blends journalism, debates, and cultural commentary in a direct style. It’s a one‑of‑a‑kind format that keeps audiences engaged through the late evening.

Bottom line: Channel 5 offers a well‑rounded schedule this Friday – from playful kids’ shows and interactive news to gripping drama and travel. Whether you’re after a quick family‑friendly episode or a late‑night debate, there’s something that will hold your attention.