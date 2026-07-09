Sky Mix Friday: Border‑Patrol Thrills & Star Trek Classics – Your Ultimate Guide

The lineup on Sky Mix for Friday is a mix of adrenaline‑filled border‑security dramas and classic space‑opera science‑fiction. Whether you’re into real‑world policing or interstellar adventures, there’s something here to keep you hooked. Below is a rundown of the must‑watch shows, complete with their start times in London (BST) and a quick take on why they deserve a spot on your watch list.

Border Security: Canada’s Front Line – 06:30 BST

The show opens with a hostile traveller’s reveal and a farmer’s crop choice that sparks a chain of events. The tension is palpable, and the episode showcases the human side of border enforcement. It’s a solid pick if you love grounded drama that stays true to reality.

Border Patrol (NZ) – 07:30 BST

In this episode, a British national’s “brexit” plan meets a package of happiness. The series captures the day‑to‑day challenges of customs agents with a blend of authenticity and suspense. Good for fans of procedural documentary.

Nothing To Declare – 09:00 BST

A fly‑on‑the‑wall look at Australian customs officials tackling drug runners, illegal immigrants, and terrorism. The series delivers a gritty depiction of the front line of national security. Worth a watch for those who appreciate hard‑earned realism.

Police 24/7 – 13:00 BST

This hour‑long episode captures a melee at a gas station and a daring pursuit. The rapid pacing and high‑intensity scenes make it a compelling watch for those who enjoy real‑time police drama.

Road Wars – 15:30 BST

A routine stop turns ugly, and rowdy tourists stir trouble. The episode showcases on‑the‑spot policing tactics and the stakes of road safety. Ideal for those who like gritty, on‑location action.

Highway Patrol – 18:00 BST

Australia’s traffic enforcers face high‑speed chases and explosive crashes. The series delivers a raw look at the perils of the road and the bravery of those who control it. Good for viewers who appreciate adrenaline‑packed documentary.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – 16:00 BST

The episode titled “Trials & Tribble‑Ations” brings Sisko and the crew back in time to a pivotal moment in the original Enterprise’s history. It’s a nostalgic pick for long‑time fans and a solid introduction for newcomers to the Star Trek universe.

Stargate SG‑1 – 17:00 BST

In this episode, Carter and Jacob face a new weapon after the Beta Site is attacked. The blend of military science‑fiction and character drama makes it a dependable choice for genre enthusiasts.

Warehouse 13 – 23:00 BST

The team confronts Paracelsus as he tries to rewrite history. The episode’s mix of mystery and action pays off for those who enjoy a blend of thriller and sci‑fi.

Forensics: Catching The Killer – 21:00 BST

The investigation into April Jones’s disappearance offers a tense, investigative narrative that keeps viewers on edge. It’s a good pick for fans of crime‑procedural thrillers.

Star Trek: Enterprise – 22:00 BST

This episode pits Archer and his crew against a Nazi invasion in an altered 1944. The mix of alternate history and space adventures offers a unique twist to the Star Trek saga.

Bottom line: Friday’s Sky Mix schedule balances gritty procedural dramas with iconic science‑fiction fare. Whether you’re chasing border‑security thrill or interplanetary drama, the lineup delivers a solid, diverse viewing experience.