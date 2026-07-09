Friday on E4: From Cooking Chaos to Family Follies – Your Must‑Watch Guide

The clock’s ticking and the weekend’s just a breath away, but you still need a solid plan for what’s on TV. E4’s Friday schedule is a roller‑coaster of drama, humour and a dash of culinary chaos. Below, we break down the top picks and give you the low‑down on why each should be in your evening. If you’re in the mood for a laugh, a pinch of reality, or a sprinkle of cooking, there’s a slot that’s just right for you.

1. Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back – Culinary Combat

Gordon Ramsay doesn’t just cook; he revives restaurants that are teetering on the brink. Episode 6 of season three takes him to a Southern Kitchen in Virginia, where the owners risk bankruptcy. The drama is real – money on the line, high stakes, and a chef who knows how to push through the pressure.

Our take: Ramsay’s blend of tough love and genuine care makes this a reliable binge‑worthy pick. While the show isn’t a new sensation, the episode’s tension is palpable, and the culinary transformations are genuinely satisfying.

2. Modern Family – Laughter that Lingers

The 11‑minute episodes of Modern Family keep the humor sharp. Today’s storyline follows Jay’s attempt at a lifetime achievement award, with a nostalgic trip to Paris that brings out family dynamics. Then there’s the “Baby Steps” episode, where the family debates adoption – a fresh take on the show’s classic mix of warmth and wit.

Opinion: The show still feels fresh, thanks to its layered characters. The quick pacing suits a busy Friday night, and the humor hits just right.

3. The Simpsons – Classic Cartoon Chaos

Three half‑hour episodes line up, each packed with the show’s trademark satire. From Sideshow Bob’s release to a speakeasy at Moe’s Tavern, the episodes explore both familiar and new territory. The humor is sharp, but the storyline feels a bit episodic – a classic Simpsons feel.

Our view: For a relaxed evening, these episodes are a steady, reliable source of laughs. The series’ longevity and iconic status make it a safe bet.

4. Below Deck – Reality on the High Seas

Episode 6 of season 12 sees Fraser juggling a lavish party, while Kyle and Solène’s relationship hits a rough patch. The drama unfolds on a luxury yacht, spotlighting the tension between service and personal life.

Commentary: The show’s mix of interpersonal drama and luxury lifestyle keeps viewers hooked. If you enjoy reality TV that balances glamour with human conflict, this is a solid pick.

5. Couples Come Dine with Me – Food, Fun, and Flavour

A quick hour of couples competing in a dinner setting, complete with laser shows and a smoke machine. Each pair brings a unique twist to the kitchen, making for light, entertaining viewing.

Opinion: It’s a fun, low‑intensity watch that pairs well with a weekend evening. The lighthearted vibe is a nice contrast to the heavier reality shows.

6. The Inbetweeners Movie – A Nostalgic Kick‑off

The movie’s 2‑hour run offers a laugh‑filled look at the lads’ adventure in Crete. It’s a nostalgic pick for fans of the series, with a slightly more adult edge.

Take: If you’re in the mood for a longer, comedic story, this is a decent option. It’s not a binge‑worthy series, but it can round out a Friday night with a dose of humor.

7. Open House: The Great Sex Experiment – Intimate Realities

A 65‑minute reality spin‑off that dives into the real-life experiences of the hosts. The content is mixed, offering both tension and candid moments.

Opinion: The show’s focus on real relationships provides a raw, somewhat edgy feel. It’s best suited for those who enjoy reality drama with a personal touch.

8. Gogglebox – TV Critics Review

A 65‑minute episode featuring top critics discussing current TV, news, and more. It’s a casual, conversational format that brings humor to the commentary.

Our view: Gogglebox is a light, engaging watch that’s easy to drop in. Great for viewers who want a quick laugh with a mix of pop culture.

9. The Great Australian Bake Off – Sweet Competition

The “Celebration Week” episode features colourful cakes and spooky delights. The judges are sharp, and the bakers bring a lot of creativity.

Opinion: For anyone who loves baking shows, this episode offers a solid mix of creativity and competition. It’s a nice, lighter alternative to the heavier dramas.

Bottom Line

E4’s Friday lineup is a solid blend of culinary drama, sitcom laughs and reality twists. Ramsay’s kitchen fight stands out as the drama highlight, while Modern Family and The Simpsons provide steady, reliable humour. Pick a genre that fits your mood and enjoy a Friday night that’s both engaging and effortlessly entertaining.