Friday Night on ITV4: From Classic PI Action to Robot Rumble – Your Ultimate Guide

It’s a Friday, the night is ripe for television, and ITV4 offers a smorgasbord of action, drama, wrestling and reality that will keep you glued to the screen. Below is a curated list of the most engaging shows airing tonight, along with a quick opinion on whether they’re worth your time.

Magnum, P.I. – Classic Action Drama

The series returns with the episode titled “No More Mr Nice Guy.” Thomas is on a hunt for an abducted attorney, and the stakes are high. This is one of the better options for viewers who appreciate a steady blend of mystery and action.

Opinion: The latest episode delivers a classic detective vibe with a modern twist, but the pacing feels a bit predictable.

Dempsey and Makepeace – Detective Series

The duo tackles the theft of a small van in “Nowhere to Run.” It’s a reliable episode that continues the subtle charm of the original series.

Opinion: The episode is solid but doesn’t break new ground. It’s a dependable choice for fans of period detective tales.

Boon – Environmental Drama

Ken investigates water pollution in “Trouble in the Fields.” The episode dives into corporate malfeasance, adding a layer of relevance.

Opinion: Boon’s latest offers a grounded narrative that holds up well, though it may feel a tad slow for high‑energy viewers.

The Champions – Fantasy Espionage

In “Shadow of the Panther,” a scientist’s death in a Haitian hotel sparks intrigue. The series blends espionage with fantastical elements.

Opinion: The show is imaginative but occasionally loses focus, making it a decent but not essential watch.

BattleBots – Robot Combat

The final slugfest concludes in “The Final Slugfest Concludes.” With only four robots left, the tension is palpable.

Opinion: BattleBots delivers a thrilling spectacle that is reliable for fans of mechanical combat.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite – Wrestling Show

Hard‑hitting action featuring top‑tier wrestlers. The episode promises intense matches.

Opinion: Wrestling fans will find this episode engaging, though the storyline may feel repetitive for newcomers.

Dark Side of the Ring – Wrestling Documentary

A deep dive into the tragic love story between Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. The documentary offers a unique angle.

Opinion: The documentary adds depth to the wrestling world and holds up as a reliable watch for history buffs.

Minder – Drama Series

Arthur’s friend Maurice faces a gambling crisis in “Aces High – And Sometimes Very Low.” The episode is a classic drama.

Opinion: Minder remains a charming staple, though it may feel dated for a younger audience.

Sharpe – Action‑Adventure

Sharpe is framed in “Sharpe’s Revenge,” adding tension to the post‑war narrative.

Opinion: Sharpe continues to offer robust storytelling, but the episode’s pacing may test patience.

Ice Road Truckers – Reality Show

There’s no image available for “New: Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads.” The episode follows Lisa Kelly as a heavy load threatens safety.

Opinion: The episode is gripping for fans of high‑risk trucking, but the lack of visuals in the schedule makes it a minor curiosity.

Overall, ITV4’s Friday lineup delivers a mix of classic action, modern wrestling, and gripping reality. Whether you’re into seasoned detective stories or high‑octane robot battles, there’s something to suit every mood. Tune in and enjoy the diverse programming that promises to keep the night lively.