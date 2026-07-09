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Friday Night Fever: From Wimbledon to World Cup – BBC One NI’s Top Picks

ByShockya Team

Jul 9, 2026

Friday Night Fever: From Wimbledon to World Cup – BBC One NI’s Top Picks

It’s Friday, the weekend’s on the horizon, and BBC One Northern Ireland has stacked the evening with a wide array of content to suit every mood. From the courts of Wimbledon to a World Cup quarter‑final, from DIY renovation drama to a light‑hearted travel documentary, there’s a program for every taste.

Wimbledon 2026 – Live Tennis at its Best

From 13:00 to 17:00 GMT, the All England Lawn Tennis Club takes center stage with live coverage of the Wimbledon Championships. The tournament’s storied history and the intensity of the matches make it a must‑watch for sports fans. The show’s high production value and the ability to capture every rally and serve in real time keep viewers glued to their screens.

Wimbledon 2026

World Cup Quarter‑Final: Spain vs Belgium

Following Wimbledon, the next big draw is the live coverage of the World Cup quarter‑final between Spain and Belgium from 18:30 to 21:30 GMT. The high stakes of a tournament match, the international appeal, and the live commentary make this a compelling watch for football enthusiasts. The build‑up to the game, the tactical battles, and the global fan interest are what will keep you engaged throughout.

MOTD Live: Spain v Belgium

Homes Under the Hammer – A Renovation Story

From 10:15 to 11:15 GMT, the show returns to Norfolk to see whether two brothers can finish turning old farm cottages into a luxury home. The blend of practical renovation tips, family dynamics, and the transformation journey makes it a relatable and engaging narrative for viewers who enjoy seeing real homes evolve.

Homes Under the Hammer

Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West – Culture & Exploration

In the late evening slot, from 22:10 to 23:00 GMT, Tommy Tiernan takes viewers on a journey from Skellig Michael through Connemara and Sligo, meeting local artists and thinkers. The show’s focus on culture, history, and personal stories offers a refreshing break from the high‑energy sports and gives viewers a chance to dive into Irish heritage.

Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West

Expert Witness – A Forensic Thriller

Early in the morning, from 09:45 to 10:15 GMT, the show presents a forensic investigation where fibre analysis helps solve a murder. The blend of science and drama provides a compelling narrative for viewers who enjoy crime and investigative stories.

Expert Witness

Morning Live – Light‑hearted Conversation

Between 08:30 and 09:45 GMT, the show offers a relaxed conversation with Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, and Michelle Ackerley. It’s a good pick for viewers who want a lighter start to the day, with practical tips and friendly banter.

Morning Live

Breakfast – The Classic Start to Your Day

From 05:00 to 08:30 GMT, the traditional BBC Breakfast delivers news, sport, business, and weather updates. It’s a dependable source for viewers who want to be fully informed before stepping out.

Breakfast

Bottom Line

With live sports, a World Cup quarter‑final, and a blend of renovation, culture, and crime drama, Friday’s lineup on BBC One Northern Ireland is a solid mix that caters to diverse tastes. Whether you’re in the mood for high‑energy tennis or a relaxed travel documentary, the schedule delivers.

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By Shockya Team