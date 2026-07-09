Friday Night Fever: From Wimbledon to World Cup – BBC One NI’s Top Picks

It’s Friday, the weekend’s on the horizon, and BBC One Northern Ireland has stacked the evening with a wide array of content to suit every mood. From the courts of Wimbledon to a World Cup quarter‑final, from DIY renovation drama to a light‑hearted travel documentary, there’s a program for every taste.

Wimbledon 2026 – Live Tennis at its Best

From 13:00 to 17:00 GMT, the All England Lawn Tennis Club takes center stage with live coverage of the Wimbledon Championships. The tournament’s storied history and the intensity of the matches make it a must‑watch for sports fans. The show’s high production value and the ability to capture every rally and serve in real time keep viewers glued to their screens.

World Cup Quarter‑Final: Spain vs Belgium

Following Wimbledon, the next big draw is the live coverage of the World Cup quarter‑final between Spain and Belgium from 18:30 to 21:30 GMT. The high stakes of a tournament match, the international appeal, and the live commentary make this a compelling watch for football enthusiasts. The build‑up to the game, the tactical battles, and the global fan interest are what will keep you engaged throughout.

Homes Under the Hammer – A Renovation Story

From 10:15 to 11:15 GMT, the show returns to Norfolk to see whether two brothers can finish turning old farm cottages into a luxury home. The blend of practical renovation tips, family dynamics, and the transformation journey makes it a relatable and engaging narrative for viewers who enjoy seeing real homes evolve.

Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West – Culture & Exploration

In the late evening slot, from 22:10 to 23:00 GMT, Tommy Tiernan takes viewers on a journey from Skellig Michael through Connemara and Sligo, meeting local artists and thinkers. The show’s focus on culture, history, and personal stories offers a refreshing break from the high‑energy sports and gives viewers a chance to dive into Irish heritage.

Expert Witness – A Forensic Thriller

Early in the morning, from 09:45 to 10:15 GMT, the show presents a forensic investigation where fibre analysis helps solve a murder. The blend of science and drama provides a compelling narrative for viewers who enjoy crime and investigative stories.

Morning Live – Light‑hearted Conversation

Between 08:30 and 09:45 GMT, the show offers a relaxed conversation with Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, and Michelle Ackerley. It’s a good pick for viewers who want a lighter start to the day, with practical tips and friendly banter.

Breakfast – The Classic Start to Your Day

From 05:00 to 08:30 GMT, the traditional BBC Breakfast delivers news, sport, business, and weather updates. It’s a dependable source for viewers who want to be fully informed before stepping out.

Bottom Line

With live sports, a World Cup quarter‑final, and a blend of renovation, culture, and crime drama, Friday’s lineup on BBC One Northern Ireland is a solid mix that caters to diverse tastes. Whether you’re in the mood for high‑energy tennis or a relaxed travel documentary, the schedule delivers.