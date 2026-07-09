Friday Favourites on U&Yesterday: From Stately Fortresses to Road‑Trip Rides

Friday Favourites on U&Yesterday

London, 10 July – The U&Yesterday lineup has something for everyone. Start the day with a deep dive into forgotten forts, then switch gears to classic car road‑trips, and finish with a scenic canal odyssey. Below is a quick rundown of what’s worth your time.

Morning: Fortress & Trench Tales

06:10 – 07:10 – Abandoned Engineering (S6 Ep4) – “North Of The Wall” takes you to stone buildings near Hadrian’s Wall and a secret military facility in the American Midwest. The episode is informative and holds up well for history buffs.

07:10 – 08:10 – Abandoned Engineering (S6 Ep6) – “Defenders Of Liberty” explores a silent site that defended the U.S. through the 20th century, plus a crumbling Italian fortress and a ghostly Ukrainian mansion. A reliable pick for those who enjoy architectural mysteries.

Midday: Road‑Trip Rides & Classic Cars

08:10 – 09:10 – Bangers & Cash (S8 Ep1) – Derek and Paul head to Leeds for a VW Cabriolet and a Lotus Elite. The episode offers a light‑hearted look at classic cars and is one of the better options for casual viewers.

09:10 – 10:10 – Bangers & Cash (S8 Ep2) – A beautiful sports car, the Jaguar Challenger XJ6, makes an appearance. The episode continues to hold up well, providing a fun mix of nostalgia and automotive enthusiasm.

Afternoon: History Deep‑dives

10:10 – 11:10 – Battle Honours (S1 Ep3) – “Desert Rats” covers the armored units that landed in Normandy and spearheaded the Allied advance. A solid pick for anyone interested in WWII.

11:10 – 12:10 – The Great War In Numbers (S1 Ep2) – “Weapons of War” delivers data on WWI trenches and aircraft production. The factual approach is reliable for viewers who want hard facts.

Late Afternoon: Antique Treasures

12:10 – 13:10 – Antiques Roadshow (S34 Ep19) – Fiona Bruce visits the Yorkshire Museum to appraise a spy’s camera, a quilt and a paperweight. The episode is entertaining and holds up well.

13:10 – 14:10 – Antiques Roadshow (S34 Ep20) – More items are appraised, including a cocoa tin from Captain Scott’s tent. The show’s format remains reliable.

Evening: Canal Adventures & Weekend Escapes

14:10 – 15:00 – Frozen Planet (S2 Ep5) – “Frozen Lands” explores wildlife in the Arctic. The visuals are stunning, making it a good pick for nature lovers.

15:00 – 15:30 – Canal Boat Diaries (S3 Ep4) – Robbie tackles the River Ouse and faces an emergency stop. The episode is engaging and holds up well.

15:30 – 16:00 – Canal Boat Diaries (S4 Ep1) – A running repair on a narrowboat at the Tinsley lock flight. The episode offers a relaxed, scenic experience.

16:00 – 16:30 – Canal Boat Diaries (S4 Ep2) – A night‑time illuminated boat parade on the River Trent. The episode is reliable for viewers seeking calm moments.

16:30 – 17:00 – Canal Boat Diaries (S4 Ep3) – Robbie faces challenges in Nottingham. The episode continues to hold up well.

17:00 – 18:00 – Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes (S1 Ep6) – Sara Davies takes Robson gorge‑walking in Teesdale. The episode offers a fresh perspective on outdoor adventures.

18:00 – 18:25 – Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes (S1 Ep7) – A road trip around County Durham. The episode is one of the better options for viewers who love nature.

Bottom Line

The U&Yesterday Friday schedule delivers a balanced mix of history, classic cars, and nature. “Bangers & Cash” and “Antiques Roadshow” are reliable choices that hold up well, while the canal episodes offer a calming finish to the day.