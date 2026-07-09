Friday’s Crime Lineup: Judge Judy, Murder UK & Surreal Sequel Surprises

Friday night on TRUE CRIME is packed with a mix of courtroom drama, cold‑case investigations and real‑life near‑misses. Whether you crave the relentless wit of Judge Judy or the chilling detail of a murder investigation, the channel has something that will keep you glued to the screen.

6:00 – 7:00 BST: Teleshopping

Start your evening with a quick scroll through value‑for‑money gadgets. It’s a light diversion before the heavier fare begins.

9:00 – 9:25 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep101”

Judy tackles a bizarre dog‑walk incident that spirals into a courtroom showdown. The episode is a classic example of her sharp‑tongue style. It’s still entertaining to watch as she throws her trademark snark at the parties involved.

9:25 – 9:50 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep102”

In a case about a simulation game gone wrong, Judge Judy keeps the drama tight. A reliable pick for fans of legal banter.

9:50 – 10:15 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep103”

Another day, another courtroom. The episode’s narrative is engaging, and the judge’s verdicts are as sharp as ever.

10:15 – 10:40 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep104”

Basketball league finances clash with union demands. The episode remains a solid example of courtroom procedure.

10:40 – 11:05 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep13”

Ex‑lover’s online photo‑libel case. The episode’s pacing keeps viewers hooked.

11:05 – 11:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep14”

Insurance disputes in a mountain‑road crash. A one‑of‑the‑better‑options episode for fans of legal drama.

11:30 – 12:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep15”

The police investigate a bloody trail. The episode delivers a reliable dose of courtroom tension.

12:00 – 12:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep16”

A neighbor’s personal vendetta turns into a case. The episode remains a compelling watch.

12:30 – 13:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S22, Ep66”

Dog‑walk mishap leads to a scooter fall. The episode retains the series’ characteristic energy.

13:00 – 14:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S22, Ep67”

Fraud claims against a mechanic. A trustworthy episode for those who enjoy courtroom drama.

14:00 – 14:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S22, Ep68”

Homeless friend in twist. The episode keeps the series’ momentum steady.

14:30 – 15:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep126”

A cheating lover’s confrontation. The episode’s intensity is one of the better options for drama lovers.

15:00 – 15:25 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep127”

Therapist misrepresentation case. It’s a reliable episode with a sharp verdict.

15:25 – 15:50 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep128”

Business conflict stemming from a Tinder date. The episode keeps the pace alive.

15:50 – 16:15 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep129”

Phone peek leads to assault. The episode is still entertaining for fans of the series.

16:15 – 16:40 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep130”

Car theft and false arrest. A consistent pick for a courtroom binge.

16:40 – 17:15 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep131”

Domestic violence case. The episode offers a reliable look at the law.

17:15 – 17:40 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep132”

Pit bull attack case. The episode remains a solid choice for drama watchers.

17:40 – 18:05 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep29”

Mould claim case. The episode’s courtroom dynamics are still entertaining.

18:05 – 18:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep30”

Memorial‑day party lawsuit. The episode stays engaging.

18:30 – 19:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep31”

Grandmother dispute. The episode offers a reliable view of family disputes.

19:00 – 20:00 BST: Murder UK – “S3, Ep1”

A nurse turns murderous. The episode is a chilling start to the night’s crime features and stands out as a reliable entry into true‑crime storytelling.

20:00 – 21:00 BST: UK Crime Files – “Murder of Innocents”

Donal MacIntyre meets DCS Kate Meynell to unravel the Leicester case. The episode keeps viewers intrigued with investigative detail.

21:00 – 22:00 BST: UK Crime Files – “Eastbourne’s Dr Death”

GP Bodkin Adams’ suspicious deaths are examined. A well‑crafted episode that remains engaging.

22:00 – 23:00 BST: Murder By The Sea – “S6, Ep9”

Jason Mitchell’s 1994 murders are recounted. The episode is one of the better options for true‑crime buffs.

23:00 – 00:00 BST: New Scotland Yard Files – “S1, Ep10”

Detectives investigate Cathy Marlow’s disappearance. The episode ends the night with a solid investigative narrative.

Bottom line: Friday’s lineup on TRUE CRIME is a blend of courtroom energy and gripping investigations. From Judge Judy’s razor‑sharp rulings to the chilling tales of Murder UK, the channel offers a reliable night of crime‑focused entertainment.

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