Friday’s Crime Lineup: Judge Judy, Murder UK & Surreal Sequel Surprises
Friday night on TRUE CRIME is packed with a mix of courtroom drama, cold‑case investigations and real‑life near‑misses. Whether you crave the relentless wit of Judge Judy or the chilling detail of a murder investigation, the channel has something that will keep you glued to the screen.
6:00 – 7:00 BST: Teleshopping
Start your evening with a quick scroll through value‑for‑money gadgets. It’s a light diversion before the heavier fare begins.
9:00 – 9:25 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep101”
Judy tackles a bizarre dog‑walk incident that spirals into a courtroom showdown. The episode is a classic example of her sharp‑tongue style. It’s still entertaining to watch as she throws her trademark snark at the parties involved.
9:25 – 9:50 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep102”
In a case about a simulation game gone wrong, Judge Judy keeps the drama tight. A reliable pick for fans of legal banter.
9:50 – 10:15 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep103”
Another day, another courtroom. The episode’s narrative is engaging, and the judge’s verdicts are as sharp as ever.
10:15 – 10:40 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep104”
Basketball league finances clash with union demands. The episode remains a solid example of courtroom procedure.
10:40 – 11:05 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep13”
Ex‑lover’s online photo‑libel case. The episode’s pacing keeps viewers hooked.
11:05 – 11:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep14”
Insurance disputes in a mountain‑road crash. A one‑of‑the‑better‑options episode for fans of legal drama.
11:30 – 12:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep15”
The police investigate a bloody trail. The episode delivers a reliable dose of courtroom tension.
12:00 – 12:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep16”
A neighbor’s personal vendetta turns into a case. The episode remains a compelling watch.
12:30 – 13:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S22, Ep66”
Dog‑walk mishap leads to a scooter fall. The episode retains the series’ characteristic energy.
13:00 – 14:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S22, Ep67”
Fraud claims against a mechanic. A trustworthy episode for those who enjoy courtroom drama.
14:00 – 14:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S22, Ep68”
Homeless friend in twist. The episode keeps the series’ momentum steady.
14:30 – 15:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep126”
A cheating lover’s confrontation. The episode’s intensity is one of the better options for drama lovers.
15:00 – 15:25 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep127”
Therapist misrepresentation case. It’s a reliable episode with a sharp verdict.
15:25 – 15:50 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep128”
Business conflict stemming from a Tinder date. The episode keeps the pace alive.
15:50 – 16:15 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep129”
Phone peek leads to assault. The episode is still entertaining for fans of the series.
16:15 – 16:40 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep130”
Car theft and false arrest. A consistent pick for a courtroom binge.
16:40 – 17:15 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep131”
Domestic violence case. The episode offers a reliable look at the law.
17:15 – 17:40 BST: Judge Judy – “S24, Ep132”
Pit bull attack case. The episode remains a solid choice for drama watchers.
17:40 – 18:05 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep29”
Mould claim case. The episode’s courtroom dynamics are still entertaining.
18:05 – 18:30 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep30”
Memorial‑day party lawsuit. The episode stays engaging.
18:30 – 19:00 BST: Judge Judy – “S19, Ep31”
Grandmother dispute. The episode offers a reliable view of family disputes.
19:00 – 20:00 BST: Murder UK – “S3, Ep1”
A nurse turns murderous. The episode is a chilling start to the night’s crime features and stands out as a reliable entry into true‑crime storytelling.
20:00 – 21:00 BST: UK Crime Files – “Murder of Innocents”
Donal MacIntyre meets DCS Kate Meynell to unravel the Leicester case. The episode keeps viewers intrigued with investigative detail.
21:00 – 22:00 BST: UK Crime Files – “Eastbourne’s Dr Death”
GP Bodkin Adams’ suspicious deaths are examined. A well‑crafted episode that remains engaging.
22:00 – 23:00 BST: Murder By The Sea – “S6, Ep9”
Jason Mitchell’s 1994 murders are recounted. The episode is one of the better options for true‑crime buffs.
23:00 – 00:00 BST: New Scotland Yard Files – “S1, Ep10”
Detectives investigate Cathy Marlow’s disappearance. The episode ends the night with a solid investigative narrative.
Bottom line: Friday’s lineup on TRUE CRIME is a blend of courtroom energy and gripping investigations. From Judge Judy’s razor‑sharp rulings to the chilling tales of Murder UK, the channel offers a reliable night of crime‑focused entertainment.