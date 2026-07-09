Friday Night on U&Dave: Gear Up, Tackle Borders, and Savor the Coast

If you’re looking to keep the weekend rolling, U&Dave has a lineup that covers everything from the adrenaline‑filled world of border security to the soothing rustle of the Lake District. Below, we break down the highlights and why they’re worth your time.

Top Gear – Motorhome Grand Prix

Richard, James and the lads take the classic Top Gear challenge to the open road, turning vintage camper vans into a racing spectacle. It’s a nostalgic throwback that still entertains, with a few modern twists that keep the pace brisk.

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers – The Drama Continues

In episode 6, the border officers get a real sting with a smuggler’s trap and a high‑stakes weapon smuggling case. The tension is palpable, and the show holds up well as a quick dose of reality television.

Rick Stein’s Road to Mexico – Coastal Culinary Adventure

Rick Stein takes you from San Francisco to San Diego, sampling iconic dishes like the hangtown fry and exploring the cinematic coastline of California. It’s a relaxed yet informative segment that holds up as a culinary guide.

The Lakes with Simon Reeve – Scenic Exploration

Simon Reeve ventures into the Lake District, meeting locals with varying visions for the region’s future. The episode offers both scenic beauty and thoughtful debate, making it a well‑rounded watch.

Hairy Bikers’ Bakeation – Italian Baking

Si and Dave trade their bikes for a gondola ride in Venice, baking focaccia with rosemary and enjoying a Tuscan feast. The episode is a light‑hearted treat that’s still entertaining for food lovers.

Bottom Line: With a mix of adrenaline, geography, and gastronomy, Friday on U&Dave delivers a versatile lineup that’s sure to keep viewers engaged. Whether you’re chasing speed, exploring borders, or sampling coastal cuisine, there’s something for every mood.