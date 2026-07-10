Friday Night Fever: 5* TV’s Top Picks for the Weekend – Friends, Traffic Cops & More

This weekend, 5* delivers a balanced lineup that caters to every mood and age group. From the irreplaceable laughs of Friends to the adrenaline‑filled chase scenes of Traffic Cops and the heartfelt travel adventures in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, there’s something to keep everyone glued to the screen.

Comedy Gold (or still entertaining) – Friends

Episodes S8E3 to S8E10 air from 08:00 to 09:00 BST. The show’s iconic banter and relatable mishaps continue to resonate, proving that classic sitcoms still entertain.

Reality‑Based Action – Traffic Cops

At 14:00 BST, Traffic Cops takes you on high‑speed pursuits across Derbyshire and Wales. The series remains reliable for viewers craving real‑time law enforcement drama.

Crime‑Drama for the Serious‑Sider – Police Interceptors

From 17:00 to 19:00 BST, Police Interceptors follows the West Yorkshire squad as they chase dangerous drivers. It holds up well for those who prefer a gritty, documentary‑style narrative.

Feel‑Good Travel – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Scheduled at 20:00 BST, this film brings humour and heart to a group of retirees in India. It’s a reliable pick for viewers looking for a light, uplifting story.

Talk‑Show Edge – Piers Morgan: Uncensored

From 22:25 BST to 00:25 BST, Piers Morgan delivers his signature blend of journalism, debate and cultural commentary. Fans of sharp, opinionated viewpoints will find this one worth watching.

The Niche – Runaway Bride

At 17:35 BST, the 1999 rom‑com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere offers a nostalgic feel‑good tale. It’s a one‑of‑the‑better options for those who enjoy lighthearted cinema.

For the Dog Lovers – Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly

From 09:00 to 10:00 BST, this series follows Graeme Hall’s attempts to manage mischievous dogs. It holds up well for pet owners and animal enthusiasts.

Health & Safety – Ambulance: Code Red & Trauma Room One

From 21:00 to 22:00 BST, Ambulance: Code Red showcases paramedics battling emergencies on the M4. Followed by Trauma Room One at 20:00 BST, these shows are reliable for viewers seeking medical drama.

For the Curious – Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords

From 09:30 to 12:35 BST, this series explores the challenges of letting agencies. It holds up well for anyone interested in property and real‑life drama.

Bottom Line

The 5* weekend lineup offers a mix of classic sitcoms, high‑octane police dramas, travel comedies, and medical thrillers, ensuring there’s something for every taste. Whether you’re in the mood for light entertainment or edge‑cutting commentary, these programmes are worth your time.