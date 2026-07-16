Friday Night on 5USA: NCIS, Law & Order, and More – Watchlist

NCIS – The Show That Keeps You on Edge

NCIS opens the evening at 08:10 with a gripping episode that hooks viewers into a mystery involving a National Parks Service agent. The blend of investigative drama and personal stakes keeps the audience glued, and the pacing is tight enough to avoid the sluggish moments that sometimes plague procedural dramas.

From 09:00 to 10:55, the series delves into a potential mole within the team, raising the stakes and adding layers to the narrative. The episode’s twist—someone secretly investigating the squad—offers a fresh angle that keeps the plot from feeling stale.

Law & Order – A Hard-Hitting Legal Spectacle

Law & Order starts at 10:55, presenting a new case involving a Jewish jeweller’s tragic death. The show’s signature blend of courtroom drama and police investigation shines, though the episode’s focus on hate crimes may feel heavy for some viewers.

Later, the series explores a complex murder involving a senator’s daughter, showcasing the procedural’s knack for weaving family drama with investigative intrigue.

Beauty and the Beast – A Modern Twist on Classic Themes

At 20:00, Beauty and the Beast brings a fresh take on the vigilante genre, with new characters and a subplot involving a framing attempt. The show balances romance and crime, offering a nuanced portrayal of justice that feels both familiar and inventive.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – A Deep Dive into Social Issues

SVU opens at 22:00, tackling hate crimes against gay men and the emotional fallout for Detective Tutuola. The episode’s focus on sensitive social issues demonstrates the series’ continued relevance and depth.

Wild Cards – An Unconventional Investigation

Wild Cards starts at 01:55, presenting a unique blend of community outreach and murder mystery. While less mainstream, the series offers an intriguing narrative that stands out from the typical procedural fare.

Bottom line: Friday’s lineup on 5USA offers a mix of seasoned favorites and fresh narratives. NCIS delivers sharp twists, Law & Order provides legal grit, while Beauty and the Beast and SVU add depth and modernity. Pick the show that matches your mood and enjoy a varied evening.