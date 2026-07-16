Friday Night Beats & Legends: BBC Four’s Curated Hits & Icons

In a Friday that’s all about nostalgia and melody, BBC Four plays a carefully curated set of programmes that span pop chart retrospectives and legendary music documentaries. Whether you’re chasing the 2000s hits or the timeless voice of Linda Ronstadt, the schedule delivers a soundtrack for the weekend’s unwind.

TOTP: 2000 – The 2000s Rewind

From 18:00 to 18:30, Jayne Middlemiss leads a nostalgic journey through the early 2000s pop scene, featuring Britney Spears, Mint Royale, and more. The programme’s polished production and upbeat tracklist make it a solid pick for anyone craving a quick trip back to the era’s chart‑topper. While the selection is undeniably catchy, the show may feel a bit formulaic for those looking for deeper analysis.

TOTP: 2000 – A Second Spin

Starting at 23:25, the same hosts revisit a slightly different lineup, including Andreas Johnson and Oasis. The second stint offers a more diverse mix, though the repetitive branding could suggest a filler slot rather than a standout feature.

TOTP: 1987 – Vintage Vibes

At 19:00, Peter Powell and Simon Bates bring the late 80s to life with Pet Shop Boys and Bruce Willis. The programme is a fine snapshot of the decade’s eclectic mix, but it may leave viewers craving more context beyond the chart hits.

TOTP: 1990 – 90s Nostalgia

19:30 sees Mark Goodier guiding us through Paul Young and Inspiral Carpets. The show’s concise format keeps it engaging, yet the lack of deeper storytelling limits its appeal to die‑hard 90s fans.

Old Grey Whistle Test: Linda Ronstadt – Live Legend

At 20:00, Bob Harris hosts a concert clip of Linda Ronstadt at the New Victoria Theatre. The 50‑minute footage offers an intimate look at the singer’s stage presence, but the focus remains on performance rather than narrative insight.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Biography

20:50 opens with a 1h35m documentary that delves into Ronstadt’s career and influence. The film provides a deeper dive than the concert, though its strong language might deter some viewers.

Sisters in Country: Dolly, Linda and Emmylou – The Trio

22:25 features a 1‑hour look at the harmonised trio. It rounds out the night with a softer, country‑rich finale, offering a contrast to the high‑energy pop shows earlier in the evening.

Bottom Line

BBC Four’s Friday lineup balances high‑energy pop retrospectives with thoughtful music documentaries. For a varied evening, start with TOTP: 2000 to recap the decade, then transition into the deeper stories of Linda Ronstadt and the country trio for a well‑rounded musical journey.