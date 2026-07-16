Friday on 5*: Traffic Cops, Home & Away, and Medical Pulse – Your Weekend Lineup

Traffic Cops – The Drunk Driver Chase
The night’s centerpiece is the raw, adrenaline‑filled pursuit of a drunk driver. Whether you’re into the gritty realism of traffic law or just love a good chase, this episode delivers.
Home & Away – The Matheson Sisters’ Drama
A classic soap that never fails to deliver twists. The Matheson sisters’ double date adds a touch of lightness amid the usual drama, making it a solid pick for soap lovers.
Casualty 24/7 – A Night in Barnsley
When Barnsley’s A&E faces a surge of children with no beds, the episode turns into a test of resourcefulness. If you’re after realistic medical drama, this is the episode to watch.
Police Interceptors – Siege in Suburbia
A tense siege unfolds as a shotgun owner barricades himself in a fortified home. The Interceptors’ response is a showcase of tactical precision.
Fare Dodgers – The £2,500 Fare Fraud
Investigators track a man who allegedly racked up £2,500 in unpaid fares through fraudulent contactless payments. The episode is a gritty look at modern crime tactics.
GPs: Behind Closed Doors – A Patient’s Mystery
Dr Zareena Hyder grapples with a patient’s rapid weight loss and potential cancer. The episode offers a candid view into the challenges faced by family doctors.
999: Critical Condition – Fireworks Aftermath
A man suffers life‑changing injuries after a fireworks blast, while another faces severe facial burns. The emergency response is showcased in real‑time.
A&E After Dark – Patients Defying Hospital Rules
An intense night at a major trauma centre sees patients refusing to leave and a broken‑ankle case. The episode highlights the strain on emergency rooms.
Trauma Room One – The Back Pain Nightmare
A man in theater with severe back pain is suspected of having a spinal tumour. The use of a hi‑tech robot for urgent operation adds a futuristic twist.
Bottom Line:
Friday on 5* offers a balanced mix of high‑speed police action, long‑running soap intrigue, and harrowing medical drama. Whether you’re chasing thrills or seeking emotional depth, the lineup delivers a compelling viewing experience. Don’t miss your favourites tonight.