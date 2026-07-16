Friday on 5*: Traffic Cops, Home & Away, and Medical Pulse – Your Weekend Lineup

Traffic Cops – The Drunk Driver Chase

The night’s centerpiece is the raw, adrenaline‑filled pursuit of a drunk driver. Whether you’re into the gritty realism of traffic law or just love a good chase, this episode delivers.

Home & Away – The Matheson Sisters’ Drama

A classic soap that never fails to deliver twists. The Matheson sisters’ double date adds a touch of lightness amid the usual drama, making it a solid pick for soap lovers.

Casualty 24/7 – A Night in Barnsley

When Barnsley’s A&E faces a surge of children with no beds, the episode turns into a test of resourcefulness. If you’re after realistic medical drama, this is the episode to watch.

Police Interceptors – Siege in Suburbia

A tense siege unfolds as a shotgun owner barricades himself in a fortified home. The Interceptors’ response is a showcase of tactical precision.

Fare Dodgers – The £2,500 Fare Fraud

Investigators track a man who allegedly racked up £2,500 in unpaid fares through fraudulent contactless payments. The episode is a gritty look at modern crime tactics.

GPs: Behind Closed Doors – A Patient’s Mystery

Dr Zareena Hyder grapples with a patient’s rapid weight loss and potential cancer. The episode offers a candid view into the challenges faced by family doctors.

999: Critical Condition – Fireworks Aftermath

A man suffers life‑changing injuries after a fireworks blast, while another faces severe facial burns. The emergency response is showcased in real‑time.

A&E After Dark – Patients Defying Hospital Rules

An intense night at a major trauma centre sees patients refusing to leave and a broken‑ankle case. The episode highlights the strain on emergency rooms.

Trauma Room One – The Back Pain Nightmare

A man in theater with severe back pain is suspected of having a spinal tumour. The use of a hi‑tech robot for urgent operation adds a futuristic twist.

Bottom Line:

Friday on 5* offers a balanced mix of high‑speed police action, long‑running soap intrigue, and harrowing medical drama. Whether you’re chasing thrills or seeking emotional depth, the lineup delivers a compelling viewing experience. Don’t miss your favourites tonight.