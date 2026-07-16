Friday on TLC: The Big Bang Theory, 90 Day Fiancé, and More – Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Entertaining Picks

This Friday, TLC offers a mix of sitcom nostalgia, real‑life romance, medical curiosity, and weight‑loss drama. Below is a rundown of the top picks, why they stand out, and a quick look at what’s on the schedule.

The Big Bang Theory – The Classic That Keeps On Giving

Starting at 09:00, the show offers a new episode of the long‑running sitcom. It’s a familiar formula: quirky science, awkward romance, and a cast that feels like a second family. The latest episode explores a new guest star and a playful rivalry that keeps the humor fresh. If you’re looking for a dependable laugh, this is a solid choice.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – A Fresh Comic Spin

This show kicks off at 06:00 with a light‑hearted look at marriage and family dynamics. Episodes revolve around the couple’s attempts to navigate a new job and a hidden sportsbook. The humor is contemporary and relatable for those who appreciate a mix of domestic tension and playful banter.

Young Sheldon – The Child‑Centric Spin on a Famous Franchise

From 07:00, the family sitcom’s younger version takes the spotlight. Each episode blends science facts with everyday family moments. The current block covers a range of themes from school projects to kitchen mishaps, offering a light, educational laugh.

New: 90 Day Fiancé – Real‑Life Drama That Keeps You Hooked

At 20:00, the show dives into the whirlwind of international romance. The episode features a financial spat between two characters and a Halloween mishap that adds tension. The drama is straightforward yet engaging, making it a good pick for late‑night viewers.

Dr. Pimple Popper – The Curiosity‑Driven Medical Reality Show

From 22:00, viewers get a behind‑the‑scissors look at dermatology. Episodes cover a variety of skin conditions, from tumors to cysts, and highlight the expert procedures that go into clearing them. It’s an informative yet captivating watch.

My 600-lb Life – The Weight‑Loss Journey That Inspires

At 01:00, the show documents the personal challenges of two individuals on a weight‑loss programme. The episode’s focus is on compliance and career shifts, making it a sobering yet hopeful narrative.

Say Yes to the Dress Lancashire – Bridal Fashion That Sparks Conversation

From 03:00, this episode follows a 60‑year‑old bride who refuses to be defined by age. The show captures the tension between tradition and personal style, giving viewers a glimpse of modern bridal trends.

Teleshopping – Quick Shopping Fix

In the morning slots, TLC offers short teleshopping segments. While not a show, it provides a quick break and a chance to catch up on shopping deals.

Bottom line: This Friday’s TLC lineup gives you a balanced mix of sitcom nostalgia, heartfelt drama, and medical curiosity. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or a thought‑provoking reality show, there’s something here that fits your evening.